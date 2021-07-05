Boris Johnson’s Freedom Day briefing: When is it and what will the PM say?

Details on social distancing, face coverings, working from home and table service in the hospitality sector are expected to be revealed (PA)

Boris Johnson will deliver a press conference later on Monday as the Prime Minister sets out what life in England will be like after so-called “Freedom Day” on July 19.

Mr Johnson is expected to tell everyone we need to “learn to live with this virus, we must exercise judgement when going about our lives”.

Freedom Day was initially penned in for June 21 but was delayed for a month amid concern over rapidly rising cases of the highly-infectious Delta strain of Covid-19.

The announcement is expected to set out how people’s freedoms will be restored.

Details on social distancing, face coverings, working from home and table service in the hospitality sector are expected to be revealed.

When is the press conference?

The prime minister will address the country at a press conference from Downing Street at 5pm.

It is expected to coincide with speech to MPs in the Commons from Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Requirements to wear face coverings will end on July 19, reports have suggested (PA Wire)

What will Boris Johnson say?

The Prime Minister is expected to urge Britons to “exercise judgement” and “carefully manage the risks of Covid” during their day-to-day lives.

He is expected to say: “Thanks to the successful rollout of our vaccination programme, we are progressing cautiously through our roadmap.

“Today we will set out how we can restore people’s freedoms when we reach step 4.

“But I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks.

“As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid and exercise judgement when going about our lives.”

What is expected to change?

Mask wearing is expected to become voluntary for people in England.

At the moment, it is mandatory for everyone to wear masks inside shops and while travelling on public transport.

Social distancing in pubs and bars is understood to be coming to an end on July 19, as well as the QR check-in.

Drinking at the bar may return, bringing about the end of only table service while eating and socialising while out in the UK.

It is believed guidance to work from home, which has become very much part of the new normal, will be scrapped as the UK continues its return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic.

It is also being reported that double-jabbed Britons will soon be able to visit amber list countries without self-isolating on their return.

And it is anticipated that a fully vaccinated person who comes into contact with someone who has coronavirus will no longer need to self-isolate.

At the moment, if this happens a person must self-isolate for 10 days.

