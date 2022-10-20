Boris Johnson forced out in scandal but could run to replace Liz Truss as PM

Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor
·4 min read

Boris Johnson is expected to attempt an extraordinary political comeback in the race to replace Liz Truss, a little over six weeks after the scandal-battered MP was forced out.

The former prime minister’s resurrection to frontline politics would be beset with problems, not limited to the ongoing inquiry into whether he lied to the Commons over partygate.

But his allies in Parliament are urging him to run, with the Conservatives desperately trying to avoid a general election amid dismal poll ratings.

Choosing Mr Johnson would mean the Tories could say they are not on to their third leader since he won their mandate in 2019, an argument that would be difficult to swallow for voters.

But campaigners for victims of the coronavirus pandemic said the idea of a return for the PM who oversaw the Covid response and was fined for breaking his own lockdown rules is “devastating”.

Mr Johnson was holidaying in the Caribbean while Ms Truss was resigning, but The Times was told he believes it is a matter of “national interest” for him to stand again.

A replacement for Ms Truss is expected to be in place by October 28, though how they will be chosen has not yet been detailed.

Multiple Tory MPs were quick to express their support for Mr Johnson, including Government minister Sir James Duddridge, who served as one of his parliamentary private secretaries.

“I hope you enjoyed your holiday boss. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing,” he tweeted along with a “bringbackboris” hashtag.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said: “The only person who has a mandate from the general public is Boris Johnson.

“He is the only person who can discharge the mandate from the people. Please come back Boss.”

Others, privately, are raising their concerns, with one long-standing adviser to Mr Johnson arguing it is “not the right thing for him”.

“All the problems that were problems when we were in there haven’t gone away in the last two months,” they told the PA news agency.

“Some people are rather excited about it but there are plenty of people who have it in for him and still have it in for him.”

Problems with a Johnson candidacy include his popularity with the public crashing – even if he still rides high with the Tory membership.

Polling for the Conservatives was already dropping during Mr Johnson’s premiership and he faces an investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether he lied to MPs.

If found guilty, he could face recall proceedings that would leave him battling for his seat in the Commons if he receives a suspension of 10 days or more.

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale said: “Until that investigation is complete and he is found guilty or cleared, there should be no possibility of him returning to Government.”

Mr Johnson was forced to announce his resignation as Tory leader and, ultimately, PM on July 7 after Cabinet allies turned on him with a series of resignations.

The final straw was questions about his judgment over the Chris Pincher affair, after the then-Tory whip was the centre of drunken groping allegations.

That came on top of Mr Johnson’s attempts to change the rules to prevent the suspension of then-Conservative MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying rules.

Plenty of Tories were also angered by the high-tax, high-spending Government he initiated in response to the coronavirus.

But his handling of the pandemic response is also under question, with Lobby Akinnola, a spokesman for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, issuing a warning.

“It’s devastating for bereaved families to think that anyone in the Conservative party is considering bringing Boris Johnson back as PM,” he said.

“The idea that the prime minister who proved himself utterly incompetent during the pandemic should be the one to lead us into the next crisis is utterly terrifying.”

Labour was optimistic about their chances if Mr Johnson did make a comeback.

“In some sense, him running is the dream. Droning on about how they need a sensible, serious person to fix the mess they’ve made then that honking pudding turns up with his travelling circus trailing behind,” a party source said.

Latest Stories

  • Liz Truss Has Resigned. Here’s How She Lost Control

    Truss, who campaigned on a platform to deliver “growth, growth, growth” for Britain achieved just the opposite.

  • UK-US co-operation will remain strong, says Biden

    The US president thanked Liz Truss for her partnership over the war in Ukraine.

  • Sturgeon: General election a ‘democratic imperative’ after Truss resignation

    Liz Truss announced she would stand down as Prime Minister on Thursday.

  • 'Bring back Boris': Tory MP throws support behind former PM after Truss resignation

    Tory MP Paul Bristow throws support behind former PM after Liz Truss resignation.Source: ITV News

  • Liz Truss resignation: World politicians and media react to Truss departure

    News of Liz Truss's resignation prompted quick reaction from political leaders and media commentators around the world.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • City of Calgary, Flames start negotiating again on a new arena

    CALGARY — Arena talks in Calgary are back on. The city and Calgary Flames owners confirmed Wednesday negotiations will begin again for a new sports, arts and entertainment building. Their previous deal agreed upon in 2019 collapsed late last year when the estimated cost of the project rose and the Flames withdrew. Shovels were scheduled to hit the ground this year for a 19,000-seat hockey arena and concert venue to replace the Saddledome, which has been the home of the Flames for 39 years. The i