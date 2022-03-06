Boris Johnson has fended off a leadership challenge … for now

Aubrey Allegretti and Rowena Mason
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Reuters</span>
Photograph: Reuters

Analysis: With Tory MPs calling for him to quit and a police investigation into lockdown parties, the prime minister seemed to be in peril


One month ago, Boris Johnson’s premiership seemed to be in peril. “Coming into work felt like going to a funeral every day,” one No 10 aide recalled. “You could feel the guilt in the building from people who thought ‘we’ve let him down’.”

Faced with a trickle of Tory MPs openly calling for the prime minister to quit and a police investigation into lockdown parties, the politician who had always managed to wriggle free appeared this time to have no way out.

But after scrapping some of his top Downing Street advisers, charting a course to restore discipline in the party by overhauling the whips’ office in a mini reshuffle and with the respite of the indefinitely delayed Sue Gray report, Johnson has clung on.

More than that, though, he has won round some naysayers and sought to present himself as a Churchillian leader, given the war in Ukraine.

Tory MPs who previously privately briefed against him now rally to his defence. One declared him “a true hero in a crisis”. Another said: “Anyone making a move against him would not be in the spirit of the times.”

Barely a day passes where Johnson is not pictured meeting troops, foreign diplomats and leaders, constantly claiming that the UK is leading the international response to Russian aggression.

The headlines about Russia’s nuclear posturing, bombing of civilian buildings and the ensuing humanitarian crisis are drawing constant attention, meaning the momentum that was building for Johnson to quit has subsided quickly.

Another previously critical Tory MP confessed: “At the moment, it’s certainly working in our party’s favour.”

The arrival in Downing Street of David Canzini, an aide well respected among Tory MPs, has been viewed as a vote of confidence in Johnson.

Some members of the “pork pie plot” were spotted having dinner in one of the parliamentary restaurants at the start of the week. The public nature of their gathering was looked upon by government whips as a sign the private plotting had ceased.

“We missed our shot,” sighed one Tory backbencher. “I’ve gone about as far out on a limb as I can to get rid of him. The only person that can bring Boris down is Boris.”

Another admitted it was fanciful to think they could get 181 colleagues to vote against Johnson, even if they did somehow manage to get the 54 letters needed to trigger a confidence vote, should Johnson be fined by police.

The war has also placed an intense spotlight on the two ministers widely believed to be frontrunners in a Tory leadership race: the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, and the foreign secretary, Liz Truss.

The response to Russian aggression has caused some to accuse the pair of not being quick or tough enough to respond with sanctions. A Whitehall insider said: “We keep saying we’re world-leading in this space, but we’re not any more.”

Some doubt that Johnson was ever even in real danger, considering he sustained no ministerial resignations – unlike Theresa May did in the run up to her departure.

But only one person who submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister has said they have withdrawn it, suggesting Johnson is not out of the woods completely.

“Especially at times of international crisis, it’s essential for leaders to be honest and have integrity,” a senior Tory MP said. “Until we hear from the Met and see Sue Gray’s full report, the jury is still out.”

Another said: “The fundamentals haven’t changed – that we can’t trust him and we don’t know what scandal is coming next.”

A former Tory No 10 adviser also warned Johnson was “on borrowed time” and “simply doesn’t have any room for mistakes or further embarrassment”.

There is also a danger point approaching: April’s local elections.

Given Labour’s lead in every national opinion poll since 8 December, a minister said they were “extremely nervous” about the Conservatives’ performance and that it was hard to see Johnson surviving if the party’s flagship Wandsworth council was lost.

Part of the reason Johnson appears safe for now is that the initial campaign to oust him was poorly organised. With MPs’ attention focused on Ukraine, there is even less coordination to keep up the pressure on him.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • 'No one quit trying': N.W.T. students hit the hills to train with Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill

    As high school students in Fort Simpson headed to the ski hill this past week, a line of snowboards was waiting for them in the snow. Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill was waiting for them, too. There was a thrill in the air, said Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Regional High School teacher Kristen Morrison, as the youth prepared to train with Gill. Boots and helmets sat in bins by the boards while tea boiled over a fire nearby. "The part that stood out most to me is that no one quit trying," Morrison said in an

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • ECHL goalie blows up breakaway by sending opponent flying

    Sometimes you have no choice but to pull a slide tackle on a hockey rink.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3