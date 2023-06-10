Boris Johnson was felled by MPs, not by the people

Boris Johnson - AP

“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough,” said Boris Johnson when he resigned as Prime Minister. But after returning to his farm, Cincinnatus returned as a dictator: this, surely, was what Johnson was hinting at. It was his Balliol way of saying: “I’ll be back.” Bookmakers agreed, naming him the man most likely to succeed Rishi Sunak. For as long as he was on the backbenches, he was regarded as a threat.

It’s worth asking why. His premiership had ended in such disgrace, so shambolic that he could not find enough Tories willing to serve under in his government. So what explains his appeal? A recent conference of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, a pro-Boris Johnson grassroots group, was embarrassingly small. So how could he be seen as any more of a comeback risk than Liz Truss or Theresa May?

The answer to that is simple: the votes of 14 million people put him in No10, but it was MPs who turfed him out. Rishi Sunak, for all his strengths, proved a poor campaigner, unable to win an election even amongst Tory members. Johnson’s enemies feared he had a kind of mystic bond with the electorate, a cut-through that no other politician could quite muster. And that was why he may return - because Tories may reach him for once again.

Johnson’s premiership started out as a triumph. In a matter of weeks, turned the Tories from a feuding wreck into a disciplined party that was able to deliver a Brexit deal and win a convincing majority. His unique style and his engaging form of politics won over voters in seats that had not been Tory for generations. His decision to back the Brexit campaign undoubtedly tilted the balance. These victories were truly historic and, on their own, rank his achievements above those of many other Tory Prime Ministers.

But after Covid struck his government became a hideous inversion of the Merry England conservatism that he so brilliantly espoused in the pages of this newspaper. The great enemy of Tony Blair’s ID cards ended up proposing vaccine passports; his lockdowns imposed needless misery on millions. But none of the Tory MP who successfully removed him managed to match his campaigning ability. Under Sunak, the Tory opinion poll rating has never risen above where it was even in the final dog days of the Johnson premiership.

After Truss’s attempt at the premiership, Johnson came close to a comeback - but accepted it was too soon. Still he always spoke in terms of this being a pause, a strategic retreat. He did not resume a weekly newspaper column, which would have given him a huge platform to comment on the fate of Sunak. He could have regularly reminded readers that, when he was in No10, no one spoke about Tory defeat as a near-certainty - as they do now.

Johnson is quite right to suspect foul play now. A ten-day suspension - making him vulnerable to a recall vote and a by-election that he’d probably lose - would be fitting if he was proven to have lied to parliament. But no such proof emerged. It was indefensible that he sent police after people doing things that his aides were up to regularly: but this was not what he was being tried for. The committee had to ask: did he knowingly mislead?

And the committee was, in effect, being asked to decide: would you like to remove Johnson as an MP? Those MPs decided that, on balance, they would.

In a way, this sums up Johnson’s parliamentary career. He never really liked Westminster and it pretty much hated him. He was investigated by his own party for Islamophobia, in attempt to smear him as a bigot and stop him becoming leader. In a House of Commons dominated by tribalism, he had a negligible following amongst Tory MPs. Many actively hated him.

But they ended up choosing him because of his popular appeal. Brexit made him divisive: loathed as much as he is loved. But there probably are more people who actively love him than there are who love any other Tory. Even now.

And that’s why he was dangerous: not because he was ruined, but because his potency had not gone away. His every movement, no matter how small, seemed to grab attention. As Antony Scramucci said about Donald Trump, the political universe tended to bend towards him. This power seemed to last, even after his government imploded. He always has been a man to whom the political rules seem not to apply: including, it seems. the political rules of destruction.

My hunch is that, had he stood again, he’d probably have lost amongst the voters of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. This would have been a democratic end to his career. As things stand, he will now leave parliament as the undefeated Prime Minister - who, like Thatcher, was brought down by fellow MPs but never by the people. And he will likely leave an army of voters who will always what might have been.

