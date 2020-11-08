Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion from new pressure groups: ‘Cracks emerge daily’

On Saturday last weekend, as Boris Johnson prepared to announce the lockdown he had desperately tried to avoid, a vaguely familiar figure slipped into 10 Downing Street to scrutinise the scientific data for himself.

It was not a Cabinet minister, nor a top scientist, but Steve Baker, a backbench MP who this year formed one of the new Conservative pressure groups shooting up across the green benches in Parliament, The Lockdown Sceptics.

With him were three scientists and a data analyst, all allowed to “robustly scrutinise” the graphs that the Prime Minister would present to the nation that evening. Mr Baker was prominent during the Brexit battles as whip and strategist of the Spartans, the toughest and most drilled of the European Research Group of hardline Brexiteers. Covid has made him influential in a new way. “So much for an 80 seat majority,” one Conservative groaned at the sight. “No 10 are having to get Steve Baker and his personal experts to approve their plan.”

It is a year since Boris Johnson launched the general election that would see him return to Westminster with the biggest majority any Conservative premier had enjoyed since Margaret Thatcher in 1987. Twelve months on and the PM’s dreams of untrammelled power are in ashes, as new cracks and fiefdoms emerge daily.

The difficulties were highlighted when the secret “Quad” meeting that agreed lockdown, of Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, was comprehensively leaked, possibly to prevent the Prime Minister from changing his mind.

Covid-19 has vastly accelerated the inevitable entropy of the centre. Instead of the stability of a big majority, myriad factions rise up in a swirling landscape. One of the most recent is the Northern Research Group, a 70-strong body of MPs whose members reflect not simply a geographical area but also the attitudes of political settlers.

Others range from the “anti-woke” Common Sense Group, that will hold the Prime Minister’s feet to the fire on issues from the BBC licence to immigration, and its antithesis, the progressive One Nation Caucus.

And as Covid-19 has emptied the Tea Room and traditional dining groups at Westminster, skirmishing in the pandemic age has migrated online, in burgeoning WhatsApp groups. Some are monitored closely by the Tory whips, others operate in a secretive twilight world of their own, where encrypted mobile phone messages co-ordinate rebellions beyond No 10’s antennae.

Closer to Downing Street, the Prime Minister also has the usual problems of corralling a Cabinet jostling with clashing egos, rival ideas, and with past and future leadership contenders.

The biggest powerbase outside No 10 is, as always, the Treasury. Although Rishi Sunak avoids publicly disagreeing with the PM, ministers detect differences between them, including over lockdown and spending. Mr Sunak’s speech calling on Britons to “live without fear” caused sharp intakes of breath.

