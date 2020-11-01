Boris Johnson faces Tory fury amid hints of further lockdown

Boris Johnson will insist there is “no alternative” to a nationwide lockdown as he addresses the House of Commons on Monday amid mounting fury among Tory MPs, after ministers conceded the new “stay at home” order could be extended beyond 2 December.

The prime minister will tell parliament that without the draconian new measures, which will come into force across England on Thursday, deaths from coronavirus over the winter could be “twice as bad or even worse” than in the first wave.

He will promise the government will “seek to ease” restrictions when the measures are due to expire. However, cabinet minister Michael Gove made clear on Sunday they could be left in place if they have not yet brought the infection rate down sufficiently.

Gove said: “We’ve got this four-week period, during which we’re going to review progress, but of course we’ll always be driven by the data. We will always take a decision in the national interest, based on evidence.”

Pressed by Sophy Ridge on Sky News about whether that meant the measures could be extended, he said “yes”.

Sage member Jeremy Farrar, the chair of the Wellcome Trust, echoed Gove’s caution, saying it was important not to be too “fixed” about the 2 December end date.

If the infection rate, hospital admissions and other key metrics had not fallen far enough by then, he said, the measures should be extended. “Much better to do that than remove these restrictions and then have to impose even more draconian restrictions over Christmas or soon into the new year,” he told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show.

The latest official data showed that on Sunday, 23,254 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK. A further 162 people had died within 28 days of a positive test.

Johnson will set out his plan to parliament after a chaotic weekend that saw his dramatic announcement brought forward after it was leaked on Friday evening, causing shock among his own backbenchers.

Amid forecasts that the economy could take a hit of up to 10% as a result of the new curbs, the Bank of England is poised to announce a fresh cash injection into the economy later this week.

The City had been expecting a resumption of Threadneedle Street’s quantitative easing programme even before the new lockdown was announced, but now sees a fresh support package as inevitable.

The Treasury plans to announce more generous support for the self-employed following the continuation of the furlough scheme for employees, but no further measures from the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, are currently planned.

Gerard Lyons, who was chief economic adviser to Johnson when he was mayor of London, said the lockdown was “terrible news” for the economy, which he said could shrink by up to 10%.

“This lockdown will ensure that a large section of the economy will be in a moribund state and will require huge new stimulus and help,” Lyons said.

Sunak had previously resisted a nationwide shutdown amid fears about its economic cost, but signed up to the plan in the face of the risk of hospitals being overwhelmed within weeks without action.

“If you have an NHS that’s not going to function, people are not going to be running off shopping, they’re going to stay at home. The economy gets crumpled anyway – and people lose faith in government,” said a Whitehall source.

Sunak’s abrupt decision to extend the furlough scheme, which pays 80% of workers’ wages in affected businesses, was met with fury among northern mayors, who repeatedly urged him to take the same approach when cities including Manchester and Liverpool were facing tough tier 3 restrictions last month.

“This morning millions of people woke up knowing the prime minister of this country believes the north is worth less than the south,” Steve Rotheram, the Liverpool city region mayor, said. “Quite frankly, the government has treated us with contempt again.”

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, called for an end to the government’s “differential treatment” of people on low wages and “people in the north versus people in the south”.

Conservative MPs also lined up to criticise the government’s approach on Sunday. Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour that he will vote against the government’s lockdown measures in the vote on Wednesday.

