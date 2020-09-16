Boris Johnson to face MPs as testing ‘failure’ puts NHS under ‘huge pressure’

Boris Johnson will face a grilling from senior MPs amid a warning that the “failure” of the test and trace system is placing huge pressure on the health service.

The Prime Minister will be questioned by deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner during PMQs after a turbulent 24 hours in which the Government announced coronavirus tests would now need to be rationed.

As the system struggles to cope with soaring demand, people have been turning up to accident and emergency to ask for Covid-19 tests.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will miss PMQs as he remains in isolation awaiting a coronavirus test result for a member of his family.

The PM will later face questions from select committee chairs who make up the Liaison Committee.

With his Government facing challenges on multiple fronts, Mr Johnson will be asked about the response to the pandemic, as well as Brexit negotiations and the Integrated Review of foreign policy, defence, security and international development.

On Tuesday, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust said it was managing a “high volume” of patients who had turned up to A&E requesting tests after struggling to secure them online or at mobile units.

A&E is currently very busy, managing a high volume of patients who have arrived requesting a #COVID19 test ⚠️ Patients are requested not to turn up to the hospital, if you have symptoms here's what you should do 👉 https://t.co/LJlBytar5K 📝 https://t.co/W2PpfsnGgV pic.twitter.com/1OmidQ33ZG — Bolton NHS (@boltonnhsft) September 15, 2020

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust chairwoman Professor Donna Hall tweeted: “Very busy emergency department today as poorly people unable to get a test come to us for help.

“This is why it’s so important to have a functioning testing & tracing system – one day of delays can cause hundreds more infections. This is a very worrying situation for us in Bolton.”

Prof Hall also told the BBC: “This failure of the test and trace system is placing huge pressure on the NHS and social care.”

The problems in testing appear to have been caused by a surge in demand, leading to laboratories buckling under the strain of trying to process tests.

This has led to testing slots being curtailed as laboratory staff work through the backlog.

View photos (PA Graphics) More

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Tuesday it would be “a matter of weeks” before Covid-19 testing problems were resolved.

He announced plans to ration tests, saying there would be “prioritisation” for people with acute clinical need in hospitals and those in social care settings.

Mr Hancock told MPs there had been a “sharp rise” in people coming forward for a test, including some who are not eligible, but Government sources acknowledged there was no accurate data on the latter.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland defended the Government on Wednesday and insisted that testing capacity was “ramping up” to deal with the demand.

He told Sky News: “I think laboratory capacity has been an issue, we’re working our way through that, we’re increasing the number of test centres – we’ve got 400 test centres, getting it up to 500 – but clearly there are still real challenges.”

Mr Buckland said the Government’s new priority list for testing would be developed over the next few days but suggested school pupils and their families could be next in line after NHS and social care.

