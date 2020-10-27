Why Boris Johnson’s Excuses About Free School Meals Don’t Add Up

In a political row as emotive as the free school meals saga, it’s little wonder the Tories – who voted overwhelmingly against extending the voucher scheme – are desperate to justify their position.

Facing a barrage of criticism, and an extraordinary community effort in opposition to the move, the PM and his ministers have insisted that free school meals outside of term time are not a good solution.

Billions of pounds, they say, have already been put into councils and the welfare system to help systemically prevent child hunger – despite the surging demand at food banks.

Prime minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on October 22 (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images) More

Speaking on Monday, Boris Johnson said: “We don’t want to see children going hungry this winter, this Christmas, certainly not as a result of any inattention by this government – and you are not going to see that.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure that no kid, no child goes hungry this winter during the holidays. That’s obviously something we care about very much.”

He continued: “We support the local councils – indeed we fund the local councils and many of the organisations that are helping in this period – but we are also uplifting Universal Credit by £1,000 and we think that is one of the best ways you can help families in this tough time.”

But this isn’t new money, and there are concerns it won’t reach the children who really need it. Here are three of the Tories’ claims about their support system, and the reasons they might not stand up to scrutiny.

The £63m given to local authorities by government

One of the key defences used by the government to justify voting against feeding hungry children is that they’ve actually already spent loads already.

Alongside injecting billions into the welfare system (more on that later), Johnson and his fellow Tories have referenced an additional £63m announced for local authorities in June to help those “struggling financially as a result of coronavirus”.

The Local Authority Emergency Assistance Grant for Food and Essential Supplies applies only to households in England and – as the title suggests – is designed explicitly to help them afford food and essentials.

Free school meals are not mentioned at all in the government’s guidance to local authorities, and there is no suggestion that the fund is intended to prevent child hunger in the school holidays.

In fact, the words “child” or “children” only appear once – when the guidance states: “If families are receiving food vouchers for children through the Covid Summer Food Fund, this should be taken into account, and you should avoid duplicating provision.”

Perhaps more significantly, the guidance also stated on a page last updated on August 4: “The government anticipates that most of the funding will be spent within 12 weeks.” Twelve weeks after June 11 ended in August – and even if we assume the statement was intended to be correct as of August 4, that 12 weeks was over on Tuesday

The fund was criticised by experts even at the time of its announcement for failing to go far enough to protect vulnerable children – especially considering the drastic cuts to local welfare schemes under years of Conservative rule.

Sam Royston, director of policy at The Children’s Society, said in June that the required funding was actually £250m, adding: “Local welfare schemes have been gradually eroded, with one in seven local authorities now offering no scheme at all.

Story continues