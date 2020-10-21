Boris Johnson and Evgeny Lebedev: a decade of politics, parties and peerages

The theme of the party attended by Boris Johnson was unmistakable. On the first floor was a mural of Joseph Stalin, dressed in green military uniform. A hammer and sickle decorated the windows. In the centre of the room was an ice sculpture in the shape of a pistol, from where a barman dispensed vodka shots.

A gun – presumably fake – lay on a red double bed in the basement, next to an outdoor smoking area. “Do you like my gun?” the party’s host, Evgeny Lebedev, reportedly asked one visitor. There was also a stuffed bear.

It was Friday 15 December 2017. Lebedev’s parties held in London and at his palazzo in Umbria, Italy, are a highlight of the social calendar. At this particular USSR–themed bash there was champagne, as much as you could drink, a caviar station, a dancefloor and a DJ, and a guest list including A-list actors, rock stars and members of the cabinet.

The most senior was Johnson, then foreign secretary. The prime minister is a regular attendee of parties hosted by Lebedev, which have a reputation for decadence. Prior to the December event, an email had told staff hired for their model looks to prepare for excess. “This party will be on the wilder side so PLEASE BEHAVE YOURSELF,” it said.

The question of how wild it was depends on who is asked. One attendee called it a “vodka assault course” – others say it was more restrained.

Johnson is understood to have stayed later than most. His late-night presence attests to one of the more unlikely friendships in modern British politics, which culminated over the summer in Johnson’s contentious decision to make Lebedev a member of the House of Lords.

Lebedev will take up his peerage later this month, or early next, with his new title to be revealed on 29 October. It will mark another significant moment in a relationship that has weathered all manner of scrutiny, and some criticism, since it began more than a decade ago.

Back in 2009, Johnson was the newly elected mayor of London and Lebedev the son of a billionaire who had just bought the Evening Standard. The Standard was a stalwart supporter of Johnson, endorsing his 2012 reelection campaign. But the relationship between them was unusual for a politician and a newspaper proprietor.

In 2015, for instance, Johnson and Lebedev camped out together on the streets of London to draw attention to homelessness among army veterans. They made an improbable double act. When Johnson joked that he had fallen in a puddle, Lebedev quipped: “I saved your life”; the two shared a bottle of whisky.

Beyond the bonhomie, the friendship has touched on Britain’s political destiny. In February 2016, Lebedev went to a private dinner at Johnson’s Islington home. Johnson was wrestling with whether to back Brexit. Other guests included Michael Gove and his wife, Sarah Vine. Oliver Letwin, patched in via iPhone, tried to persuade Johnson to come out for remain. History records what happened next.

Lebedev witnessed these secret Tory manoeuvres.

Last year, the Standard, then edited by the former chancellor George Osborne, endorsed Johnson to become Conservative leader and to succeed Theresa May as prime minister. “Their relationship is social. Evgeny thinks Johnson is a good sport. And Evgeny is addicted to being around people who make him feel important,” one person familiar with Lebedev said.

