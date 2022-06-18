Boris Johnson at ‘ever-present risk of another scandal’ over lobbying rules

Edward Malnick
·3 min read
Boris Johnson's government faces an "ever-present risk of another scandal" unless the Prime Minister brings forward urgent reforms to lobbying rules for ministers and civil servants, a Whitehall sleaze watchdog has warned.

Lord Pickles, the Tory peer who chairs the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, expressed frustration at a "lack of progress" in reforming the system policing jobs that ministers and officials take up after leaving their posts.

His intervention comes after Lord Geidt quit as the Prime Minister's ethics adviser, due to concerns about Mr Johnson's handling of a series of matters - ranging from partygate to an apparent request for the peer to give "advance" approval to a potential breach of the ministerial code.

This weekend, the Cabinet Office said it was taking "appropriate steps" to ensure that work being undertaken by Lord Geidt "continues and is completed", in response to questions about his unfinished investigation into Islamophobia claims raised by Nusrat Ghani, a former transport minister. It refused to say what those steps would be.

Government 'keen to see progress'

Lord Pickles' remarks came in response to a letter from Lord True, a Cabinet Office minister.

Lord True said the Government was "keen to see progress in this area" and cited recent changes, including a mechanism that could prevent honours being given to former ministers and civil servants if they breach lobbying rules.

The Government had pledged to bring forward reforms last year, but Lord Pickles pointed out that recommendations by the advisory committee and other anti-sleaze bodies had been "with the Cabinet Office for many months".

Several Whitehall reviews have concluded that the system of policing ex-ministers' jobs is too weak, with no formal sanctions for former government frontbenchers and officials who break the rules. Changes were promised in the wake of the scandal over David Cameron's approaches to the Government on behalf of Greensill, the finance firm.

Lord True said ministers were considering proposals to rewrite civil servants' employment contracts, to ensure that breaking lobbying rules amounts to a breach of contract.

'Toothless' system

Lord Pickles pointed out that the system governing jobs that ministers and officials take up after leaving government is seen as "toothless". He welcomed "incremental" changes, including a revision to the ministerial code that introduces the possibility of removing the salary of ministers who breach the rules.

But he added: "Reform of the rules will be wasted unless they get over the threshold of credibility. To achieve this, two things are necessary - a sanctions regime is plainly present, that former ministers and civil servants receive equal treatment."

As well as a clear sanctions regime for those who breach the rules, Lord Pickles said that "most" senior civil servants and ministers should be explicitly banned from joining lobbying firms after leaving government departments.

They should also not be allowed to take up roles in which "a conflict with their time in government service is likely to arise due to their responsibility for matters affecting the sector", he added.

A government source said: “It is important that we get these reforms right - we are making significant progress and will continue to expedite the work, but not at the expense of due diligence or making the correct policy decisions.”

