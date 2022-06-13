Boris Johnson: EU trade war over Protocol would be a 'gross overreaction'

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, during a visit to Southern England Farms Ltd in Hayle, Cornwall, on Monday - Justin Tallis

Boris Johnson has warned the EU not to launch a “preposterous” trade war against Britain in response to the Government tabling legislation to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Prime Minister said any retaliation that involves tariffs on UK goods would be a “gross, gross overreaction” and insisted the new law is needed to save the peace process.

Brussels warned the move to override the border checks agreed in the Brexit withdrawal deal will “damage mutual trust”, while Ireland described it as a “low point” in relations.

Mr Johnson described the changes being made to the Protocol as “a relatively trivial set of adjustments in the grand scheme of things” and vowed to drive them through Parliament.

“All we are trying to do is simplify things, to actually remove barriers to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland”, he told LBC radio.

“What we have to respect, this is the crucial thing, is the balance and the symmetry of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

“One community at the moment feels very, very estranged from the way things are operating and very alienated. We just have got to fix that and it is relatively simple to do it.”

A Unionist banner hangs in a Loyalist area of Belfast, known as The Village, with a message to choose between the Good Friday Agreement or the Protocol - Liam McBurney

Ministers will table legislation in the Commons on Monday afternoon to all but eliminate the checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland carried out under the Protocol.

The 2019 withdrawal deal moved the customs frontier between the UK and EU into the Irish Sea to prevent the need for a hard land border between Ulster and the Republic.

As a result it was agreed the Province would stay in the bloc’s single market, following all its rules and being subject to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

But the arrangement has created problems for many businesses exporting to Northern Ireland and has angered Unionists who feel their place in the Union is under threat.

Northern Ireland’s political system is now paralysed, with the DUP refusing to reenter the Stormont Assembly until the Protocol is scrapped or completely overhauled.

Sammy Wilson, the party’s Brexit spokesman, insisted that it will only agree to restore the power-sharing arrangement once the legislation has passed Parliament.

The new UK legislation will include plans to replace the current regime of EU checks with a new system of green and red lanes for goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Under it products arriving from Great Britain that were only for sale in Northern Ireland, such as many supermarket goods, would be subjected to no red tape.

Only those shipments that were destined to head onwards to the Republic would have to go through the full panoply of Brussels customs controls.

There will be a new “dual regulatory system” meaning companies importing goods into Northern Ireland will be able to choose whether to follow UK or EU standards.

That will mean consumers in Ulster can still enjoy access to products available in Great Britain if regulatory divergence means they do not comply with Brussels rules.

The bill will also override the application of EU rules on tax and state aid in Northern Ireland meaning it can benefit from the same policies as the rest of the UK.

Unionists in Northern Ireland are opposed to the Irish Sea border under the Protocol, which prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland - CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Ministers have complained the current deal slowed down the provision of Covid rescue funding to the province and means they can’t now apply VAT cuts to solar panels there.

Finally the legislation will strip the ECJ of many of its powers under the Protocol, setting up an independent panel which would oversee any disputes about its application.

European judges would still have an indirect role in policing the agreement, being called in to adjudicate in cases where interpretations of EU law were required.

The new law also contains a clause with reserve powers to override almost any other part of the Protocol in response to political or economic disruption in Northern Ireland.

Only free travel, enshrined in the Common Travel Area, the rights of individuals and north-south cooperation on energy and agriculture would be ring-fenced.

'Damaging to everything UK stands for'

The Bill is set to face significant opposition in both the Commons and the Lords where it will be fought by opposition parties and some Tory MPs who fear it breaks international law.

A briefing note being circulated amongst rebel Conservative backbenchers warns the legislation will be “damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for”.

Mr Johnson dismissed fears the plans could be derailed by Parliament, vowing: “It is a sea plane, this thing. It is going to take off from the water because it is the right way forward.”

He also insisted it is compatible with international law because “our higher and prior legal commitment as a country is to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement”.

That argument is expected to be heavily reflected in the legal advice Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, has drawn up in support of the move.

But Sir Jonathan Jones, a former head of the Government’s legal service, said the Bill as presented “will be a clear and deliberate breach of our international law/treaty obligations”.

The legislation will also kick off another furious row with Brussels, which has vowed to respond robustly with legal action and threats to rip up the Brexit trade deal.

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, spoke to her Irish counterpart Simon Coveney and Maros Sefcovic, the EU negotiator, on Monday morning to outline the UK’s plans.

“We remain open to negotiations with the EU, but we cannot wait to fix the issues facing the people of Northern Ireland”, she said.

Dublin warned the move to override the Protocol would not fix the issues Ulster is facing but “will create a whole new set of uncertainties and damage relationships”.

It will be “deeply damaging to relationships on these islands and between the UK and EU” and “marks a particular low point in the UK’s approach to Brexit”, the Irish government said.

Mr Sefcovic added: “Unilateral action is damaging to mutual trust and a formula for uncertainty.”

Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s first minister designate, accused the UK Government of a “failure to perform its obligations in good faith under international law”

Speaking during a visit to Cornwall, the Prime Minister said the legislation is “not a big deal” and is just a technical fix to an agreement that has already failed.

He said: “The Protocol isn’t actually even yet being implemented, because it has all been put into cold storage while we try and manage it.

“Were it to be implemented it would do even more damage, diverting trade and that is upsetting the balance of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.”