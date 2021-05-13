Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser ready to quit if advice ignored

(UK Parliament)

Boris Johnson’s new independent ethics adviser has said he is ready to follow his predecessor in taking the “nuclear option” of resigning if the prime minister ignores his recommendations.

Christopher Geidt said he intends by the end of this month to publish his advice to Mr Johnson on the controversial refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

The row over the flat is the biggest issue facing the Queen’s former private secretary following his appointment as independent adviser on ministerial interests on 28 April.

He revealed that he was not approached to take up the post until late March, after the post lay vacant for five months following the resignation of predecessor Sir Alex Allan after his bullying finding against Priti Patel was overruled by Johnson.

Lord Geidt told the House of Commons Public Administration Committee that he will advise Mr Johnson on what declaration of interest, if any, he should make in relation to renovations to the No 11 apartment he shares with fiancee Carrie Symonds. The bill for at least part of the work, reported to have cost as much as £200,000, is thought initially to have been covered by the Conservative Party or a wealthy donor before the PM paid for it himself.

Any declaration will be included in the delayed ministerial register of interests, which was due to be released in December but is now intended to appear by the end of May, said Lord Geidt.

He told the committee: “I am absolutely determined to ensure that a full list is published as quickly as possible. I’m determined that it should be published by the end of this month. I wish to propose that all cabinet ministers’ interests should be properly re-submitted.

“Of course, the publication of the list of interests will include the prime minister and of course, as part of my appointment, I’ve been asked to make inquiry of the facts and circumstances of the refurbishment of the flat at Downing Street, and to advise the prime minister on his declaration of interest.

“By the time we get to the end of the month, we will have that declaration and alongside that … I will publish in a timely fashion - in other words, simultaneously - a report that gives the necessary context to the declaration of all ministers’ interests.”

He made clear that he intends to publish his advice to the PM “alongside that declaration of interests”.

Lord Geidt insisted that he was ready to “speak truth unto power” in his new role.

“I’m absolutely determined to assert that I would be undertaking this role without fear or favour,” he told the committee. “And that I have the personal capacity and willingness to, in the terminology, speak truth unto power as required.”

He added: “I need to ensure that I conduct this role to the very best of my ability and do all I can to ensure that it can radiate, for the purpose of public and parliamentary confidence, the necessary degree of independence.”

Lord Geidt said that his predecessor’s resignation, after Mr Johnson overruled him and cleared Patel in November, may have increased public confidence in the Downing Street standards system.

“To an important degree, Sir Alex’s resignation, was itself a signal about the integrity of the appointment,” he told the MPs.

“Although inevitably it caused disquiet in the commentaries, I actually believe that public confidence will have actually flowed from Sir Alex’s behaviour.”

Lord Geidt said he hoped his role would enable him to promote good conduct in government, but said that ministers including the PM need to take the lead.

“Good behaviour is a very difficult thing to legislate,” he said.

“It really needs leaders - the prime minister, parliament and civil servants - to set the necessary example.

“Rules are absolutely not sufficient to stimulate good behaviour.”

But committee member Loyd Russell-Moyle said that his role risked being a “fig-leaf” because he cannot launch an investigation without the PM’s approval.

Lord Geidt said that unlike earlier advisers, his terms of reference permit him privately to suggest the launch of inquiries into alleged standards breaches to the PM.

He said: “My clear intent is to take cases - if indeed there are some - to the prime minister, having undertaken my own inquiries into what might look like the relative merits of the case, so that the prime minister can see a well-worked case.”

But he acknowledged that if his recommendation of a probe was rejected, the matter will remain “behind closed doors”.

Labour committee member John McDonnell said that Lord Geidt’s account of cabinet secretary Simon Case approaching him to ask if he would consider taking on the adviser’s role it “sounds like a very old-school conversation in the civil service club when the port is passed around”.

