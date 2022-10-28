Boris Johnson entitled to taxpayer-funded lawyers for Commons partygate inquiry

Boris Johnson partygate - Dan Kitwood/PA Wire

Boris Johnson is entitled to taxpayer-funded lawyers to advise him at the partygate inquiry, The Telegraph can reveal.

The former prime minister has access to legal advice that is provided and paid for by the Cabinet Office throughout the privileges committee’s inquiry, which will begin its hearings next month.

The seven-strong committee of MPs will begin to hear oral evidence from witnesses next month in their attempt to decide whether he misled Parliament when he said that no rules had been broken in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson is allowed to have a lawyer sitting next to him during the hearings while he is giving evidence. While the lawyer would not be allowed to answer on behalf of Mr Johnson, they would be allowed to pass notes or whisper advice to him.

Lawyers would also be allowed to help Mr Johnson prepare in advance, and draw up any written submissions if necessary.

Chris Bryant, the Labour chairman of the Commons standards committee, accused the former prime minister of “taking us all for fools”.

Mr Bryant, who has recused himself from the investigation owing to his public criticism of Mr Johnson’s conduct, said: “Why on earth should the taxpayer pay hundreds of thousands of pounds for his legal fees?

“This is a parliamentary inquiry, not a court of law. He is required to answer for himself. Perhaps he could dip into his fees from his most recent speaking engagements?”

The revelation that Mr Johnson is allowed taxpayer-funded legal advice during the inquiry was contained in the answer to a parliamentary question to the Cabinet Office this week.

Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire asked “on what basis legal advice was commissioned” for the privileges committee’s investigation into the former prime minister.

The MP for Bristol West was referring to the legal advice by Lord Pannick KC, which was published during Mr Johnson’s final days in Downing Street, and declared the investigation’s approach as “fundamentally flawed” and “wrong in principle”.

In response, Chris Philp, a Cabinet Office minister at the time, said: “The privileges committee inquiry relates to the conduct of the (now former) prime minister making statements at the despatch box on behalf of HM Government.

“There is an established precedent across multiple administrations that former ministers may be supported with legal representation after they have left office when matters relate to their time and conduct as a minister.”

A source involved in discussions about the Cabinet Office providing legal advice to Mr Johnson said: “We were trying to avoid having to do it; trying to duck it because it’s so toxic.

“Cabinet Office staff were involved in the partygate saga. Their interest in helping him out is negative because he threw them under the bus. His leverage over everyone has slightly weakened now. But it’s a convention that because he is a former prime minister, he is entitled to it.”

The partygate revelations and Mr Johnson’s handling of them in the Commons were a major factor in the collapse of his government in June.

Rishi Sunak Prime Minister - Leon Neal/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

It has already emerged that he will face Commons scrutiny on partygate up to three times a week from next month as the privileges committee investigation picks up pace.

If the committee rules that Mr Johnson was in contempt of the Commons, it could recommend that he is suspended from Parliament for 10 days.

That sanction, if agreed by MPs, would trigger a recall petition in his Uxbridge constituency that may result in a by-election.

During his short-lived leadership campaign, Mr Johnson tried to claim that Rishi Sunak would be dogged by partygate too.

However, it was clarified this week that Mr Sunak is unlikely to be called to give evidence before the committee.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson declined to comment.