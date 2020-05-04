Three ways the UK's coronavirus lockdown could be eased under Boris Johnson's recovery plan

Boris Johnson is expected to reveal measures to end lockdown in a public address on Sunday (Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson is expected to outline plans to ease lockdown by the end of the week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Prime Minister will reveal the government’s strategy to reopen businesses and kickstart the economy following the coronavirus pandemic which has seen the country subject to stringent movement restrictions since March 23rd.

In a public address on Sunday the PM will outline plans to ensure the British public feel safe re-entering society when advised it is safe to do so.

This is likely to include a gradual reopening of schools and allowing people to travel to beauty spots for exercise, according to a draft document leaked to the BBC and Financial Times over the weekend.

Freedom to travel for exercise

People will no longer be subjected to fines if they travel to beauty spots for exercise, leaked plans to ease lockdown have suggested (Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

People will be allowed to exercise outside several times each day and drive to the countryside and other outdoor spaces for walks and picnics, the Mail on Sunday has reported.

However, they will only be allowed to do so with members of their household and must stay at least two metres away from other groups.

The change, which will end the sight of police officers moving on solitary sunbathers in parks, follows new scientific advice to ministers that the risk of transmitting the disease outside is substantially lower than indoors.

Year six pupils to be first back in schools

Government scientific advisers are examining the impact of letting children in their final year of primary school return to classrooms from June, the Guardian has suggested.

The PM is expected to announce that children in their last year of Primary School will be the first cohort allowed back into schools since he announced their closure on 18 March, to be closely followed by other primary school years, and years 10 and 12 in secondary schools.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) is said to be focusing on allowing back older primary school children initially, with the year group deemed a priority because of their need to transition to secondary school in September.

Story continues

Year six pupils, such as these at Pimlico Primary who were visited in class by Boris Johnson last September, could return to school from early June, reports have suggested (Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how coronavirus is spreading

Return to work but with distancing restrictions

Office workers who can work from home are expected to be asked to continue doing so but other ideas to help kickstart the country's economy include staggered start times in offices and factories, and delayed lunch hours to limit the likelihood of overcrowding among workers in town centres.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC that the move would help to prevent crowded commutes. He said more buses and trains would run but he hoped to encourage cycling and walking.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said a "staged" easing would mean measures could be reintroduced to tackle "localised" outbreaks.

One source with knowledge of the plans told The Telegraph the plans amounted to "the death of the rush hour".

Companies will be encouraged to set up ways to take temperatures and testing facilities for Covid-19, with the instructions to send anyone home immediately who tests positive.

People could be required to cover their faces in public when lockdown restrictions are eased, Boris Johnson has suggested, despite officials claiming it does not halt the spread of coronavirus (Getty Images)

Face masks

People could be advised to wear face masks to encourage them to work after the coronavirus crisis, Johnson suggested last Thursday. In an apparent off the cuff remark he suggested that wearing face coverings for returning staff to workplaces would give them "confidence" that they do not risk catching coronavirus.

Officials had insisted earlier that there would be no announcement on face coverings so it remains to be seen if face masks will be mentioned in his formal address.

However responding to a question from a journalist at the daily Downing Street press conference, the PM said: "What I think Sage is saying - and what I certainly agree with - is that, as part of coming out of the lockdown, I do think that face coverings will be useful, both for epidemiological reasons, but also for giving people confidence that they can go back to work. You will be hearing more about that kind of thing next week."

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said: "I am pleased that the Prime Minister has said that non-medical face coverings will play an important role as we eventually look to lift lockdown restrictions.

More information on possible measures to be taken are expected throughout the week.