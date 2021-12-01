Boris Johnson Does Not Deny 'Boozy Party' Held In Downing Street In Lockdown

PM Boris Johnson (Photo: Parliament.tv)

Boris Johnson has not denied there were Christmas parties in Downing Street during lockdown last year.

It comes after the Mirror reported claims that the prime minister and aides attended parties in No10 before Christmas last year, despite imposing new restrictions on the country at the time.

During prime minister’s questions, Keir Starmer asked whether a “boozy party” was held at No10 in run-up to Christmas 2020.

Johnson did not deny it, simply saying that “all guidance was followed completely at No 10”.

Starmer said: “As millions of people were locked down last year, was a Christmas party thrown in Downing Street for dozens of people on December 18th?”

Johnson replied: “What I can tell [him] is that all guidance was followed completely [during] Number 10 and can I recommend to [him] that he does the same with his own Christmas party, which is advertised for December 15, to which unaccountably he’s failed to invite the deputy leader.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

