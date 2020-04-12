Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital After Being Treated For Coronavirus
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for the coronavirus, his office announced Sunday.
He will take time to recover at Chequers, his country manor located about 40 miles northwest of London.
“I cannot thank our magnificent [National Health Service] enough,” Carrie Symonds, Johnson’s fiancée, tweeted Sunday. “The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you.”
I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you. 🌈
— Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 12, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
What you need to know about face masks right now
How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
How to switch off from work when home is your office
8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
How long does coronavirus live in the air?
What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.