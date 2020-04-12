Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital After Being Treated For Coronavirus

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for the coronavirus, his office announced Sunday.

He will take time to recover at Chequers, his country manor located about 40 miles northwest of London.

“I cannot thank our magnificent [National Health Service] enough,” Carrie Symonds, Johnson’s fiancée, tweeted Sunday. “The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

