Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital After Being Treated For Coronavirus

Hayley Miller
HuffPost
Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital After Being Treated For Coronavirus
Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital After Being Treated For Coronavirus

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for the coronavirus, his office announced Sunday.

He will take time to recover at Chequers, his country manor located about 40 miles northwest of London.

“I cannot thank our magnificent [National Health Service] enough,” Carrie Symonds, Johnson’s fiancée, tweeted Sunday. “The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you.”

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

 

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next

Back