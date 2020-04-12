Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital As His Coronavirus Recovery Continues

Click here to read the full article.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Easter Sunday as he continues his recovery from coronavirus.

Downing Street confirmed his release from hospital in a brief statement, adding that he will continue to convalesce at Chequers, the PM’s country retreat. He is not yet returning to work, however, with foreign secretary Dominic Raab deputizing in his absence.

A spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers. On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.”

Johnson was admitted to hospital a week ago as a “precautionary step,” but was moved to intensive care the next day after his condition worsened. Since then, there has been a string of positive updates on Johnson’s health, with the prime minister being moved out of intensive care on Thursday. He did not require ventilation and Downing Street has repeatedly said he is in “good spirits.”

Johnson revealed on March 27 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He is one of 78,991 confirmed cases in the UK. Some 9,875 have died of the disease.

