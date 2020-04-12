Boris Johnson discharged from hospital and will continue recovery from coronavirus at Chequers

REUTERS

Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, a spokesman has said.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister would have a break from work while he recovers following the decision to discharge him from St Thomas' Hospital in central London.

He had been admitted to hospital on Sunday and spent three nights in intensive care during that time.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.

“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

More follows…



