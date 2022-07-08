Boris Johnson’s departure ‘could derail Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish independence campaign’

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged by Alex Salmond to ‘adjust’ her strategy after Boris Johnson’s resignation - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s departure from Downing Street could derail the SNP’s “confused” campaign for Scottish independence, Alex Salmond has warned.

Mr Salmond, the former first minister whose Yes campaign was defeated in the 2014 referendum, urged Nicola Sturgeon to “adjust” her strategy after Mr Johnson’s resignation and warned that independence supporters could come to regret his departure.

The Prime Minister has regularly recorded dismal approval ratings north of the border and James Mitchell, of Edinburgh University, this week said Ms Sturgeon had lost her “best recruiting sergeant”.

The SNP wants to turn the next UK general election into a “de facto” referendum on independence should the Supreme Court refuse to endorse the already discredited notion that Holyrood could organise its own poll without UK Government permission.

Writing in Holyrood magazine, Mr Salmond warned that while members of the independence movement “may be partying at the news of Johnson’s demise ... the great danger of all the best parties is the hangover which can follow.”

He added: “If Johnson was indeed a rallying figure for Scottish nationalism, then who will do the rallying in the post-Boris world? If the big bete noire is gone, what is to be done to progress the independence case? The national movement needs to adjust strategy right now to meet the post-Boris world.”

A request from Ms Sturgeon to hold a referendum in October next year with UK Government permission has already been turned down by Number 10, and Mr Salmond described the chances of success in the Supreme Court as “the ultimate long shot”.

Dorothy Bain, the Lord Advocate and Ms Sturgeon’s most senior law officer, has asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood can legislate for a rerun of the 2014 referendum, but has admitted she does not have confidence that this would be constitutional without Westminster permission.

Mr Salmond called on Ms Sturgeon to spell out what her plan C – trying to turn a general election into a “de facto” referendum – would mean.

“The SNP started with confusion about whether a mandate was a majority of seats or votes and then were none too sure if an early election, before the Supreme Court knock back, would qualify as such a plebiscite poll,” he said.

“If it is indeed to be votes, then the bar for success has just been raised to an extraordinarily high level. All the more reason to consider making a ‘plebiscite election’ special, with one agreed candidate for independence in each constituency.”

Ms Sturgeon has welcomed Mr Johnson’s resignation but has claimed the UK’s problems “run much deeper than one individual” and that “none of the alternative Tory MPs would ever be elected in Scotland”.