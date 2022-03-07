Boris Johnson denies overruling spies’ concerns over Evgeny Lebedev peerage

Peter Walker, Rowena Mason and Dan Sabbagh
·3 min read

PM says he did not intervene to get Russian-British newspaper owner into Lords after security risk warning


Boris Johnson has denied that he intervened to secure a peerage for Evgeny Lebedev after intelligence services warned it would be a security risk, arguing that such suggestions could be motivated by anti-Russian prejudice.

Answering questions during a brief TV clip on Monday, the prime minister did not, however, deny meeting the Russian-British newspaper owner at the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020, shortly before the peerage was formalised.

The prime minister, asked if he had overruled the concerns over Lebedev, who was made a peer in July 2020, said: “That is simply incorrect.

“But what I can tell you is that it suits Putin’s agenda to try to characterise this as a struggle between the west and Russia. It suits his agenda to say that we in Nato countries are anti-Russian, that European countries are now anti-Russian. And it’s very, very, very important that we get the message over that we’re not anti-Russian.”

Keir Starmer has called for parliament’s intelligence and security committee to investigate the circumstances around Lebedev’s elevation to the Lords, following a fresh report Johnson had intervened.

Such a move “would obviously be extraordinary, but that’s not the case”, Johnson said. Asked if he had met Lebedev, a longtime friend of his, in March 2020, Johnson ignored the question but did not deny it.

“It is very, very important that this should not turn into a general sense that we are against Russians, that any Russian living in the UK, any Russian who contributes to UK society should be suddenly under suspicion. That suits Putin’s agenda,” he said.

Johnson’s spokesperson said all peerages were vetted by the House of Lords appointments commission (Holac) and that in the case of Lebedev “this was done entirely properly and correctly”.

The controversy around Lebedev’s appointment was reignited with a Sunday Times story headlined: “Lebedev got peerage after spies dropped warning,” which followed previous reporting in the Guardian and Byline Times.

Johnson’s role in the appointment of Lebedev to a peerage has come under repeated scrutiny. While Downing Street did not overrule security warnings in going through with the nomination, sources close to the committee have told the Guardian they felt “bounced” into agreeing to his appointment at the time.

Lebedev’s nomination was initially dismissed by Holac in March 2020 after the security services raised concerns about his father, a former KGB officer. It eventually went through in July after his name was pushed forward again by Downing Street.

On the second occasion, as part of what was described as a “to and fro”, the security services’ advice to Holac was reframed when further context was provided, prompting the appointments commission to withdraw its objections to Lebedev. In their confirmation letter, commission members are said to have called on Johnson to examine Russian influence in the House of Lords.

Defending the peerage on Monday, the Foreign Office minister James Cleverly argued that Alexander Lebedev’s activities were not relevant.

“My father was a former chartered surveyor, but I’m not. So what your father did for work is I’m not completely sure totally relevant,” Cleverly told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Since taking up his peerage in December 2020, Lebedev has spoken only once and never voted. Cleverly argued: “There are lots of members of the House of Lords who are not active members of the House of Lords. It rather flies in the face of this accusation that somehow he is distorting British politics if he is not voting on British laws.”

Asked whether it was disappointing that Lebedev had barely been in the Lords, Johnson’s spokesperson said: “I haven’t asked him that specific question but many have roles outside parliament and you’ll be aware of the wide-ranging roles of this individual, which you are well aware of.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l