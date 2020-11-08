Boris Johnson denies his close ties to Donald Trump will hurt UK-U.S relations once Joe Biden takes office

Boris Johnson meets Donald Trump for talks during the G7 summit in France in August (REUTERS)

Boris Johnson has denied that his close ties to President Donald Trump would hurt UK-US relations once President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Mr Biden has previously commented that the Prime Minister was "kind of a physical and emotional clone" of Mr Trump.

There is also said to be bad blood between the pair after Mr Johnson commented that Barack Obama, a close friend of Mr Biden after he served under him as vice-president, had an "ancestral dislike of the British empire" due to his "part-Kenyan" heritage.

Despite this, the Prime Minister is expected to get in touch with the US President-elect “shortly”, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

The president-elect, who has Irish roots, has in the past warned that there will be no US trade deal for Britain if Brexit-related legislation planned by the UK's Government undermines Northern Ireland's 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Johnson's Internal Market Bill, if passed, would override part of the legally binding UK-EU Brexit withdrawal agreement that deals with Northern Ireland.

However, in an interview with Associated Press, the Prime Minister struck a positive note, saying that Britain and the United States will work together to support democracy and combat climate change.

Mr Johnson, who has yet to speak to the president-elect, said the two countries' "common global perspective" would be vital to shore up a rules-based global order that is under threat.

"The United States is our closest and most important ally," said Johnson. "And that's been the case under president after president, prime minister after prime minister. It won't change."

Mr Johnson said that he looked forward to "working with President Biden and his team on a lot of crucial stuff for us in the weeks and months ahead: tackling climate change, trade, international security, many, many, many, many, many other issues."

He stressed his commitment to internationalism, particularly in the fight against climate change, an issue where he and Mr Biden share a common view. While Mr Trump has dismissed the threats posed by a changing climate and pulled the US out of the 2015 Paris climate accord — a decision Mr Biden says he will reverse — the Prime Minister has committed the UK to reducing its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

