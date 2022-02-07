Boris Johnson’s death by a thousand cuts harms us all

Photograph: Reuters

Nesrine Malik colourfully describes the protracted demise of Boris Johnson as a “slow bleed, rather than an immediate fall” (This government has been built on a fantasy. Restoring reality will cost the Tories dear, 7 February). She rightly suggests that because the Conservative party narrative is built on lies, it will reframe the prime minister’s lies and allow him to live another day, and then another, and yet another.

Those of us who have written to our local Conservative MPs about our distress at partygate and the flouting of rules seem to all have received replies with common phrases indicating that action is being taken to improve the operation at No 10. Not one word of contrition or recognition of the prime minister’s individual failings and personal responsibility.

In almost every conversation I have these days, both young and old share shock at the nonsense going on in parliament, and anxieties about the economic crisis, the rising cost of living and how they are going to manage.

While this prime minister and his government bluster on, it is the rest of us who will experience the slow bleed of increasing prices, increased taxes, real incomes falling, further diminished public services and the removal of a safety net to catch us when we fall. All this government offers are sticking plasters when what we really need is major surgery.

Peter Riddle

Wirksworth, Derbyshire

• Nesrine Malik emphasises the need for the survival of some sort of credible Conservative party. Those of us who have never voted Conservative, and never will, should be hoping that the downfall of Boris Johnson does not leave behind a vacuum that a new Nigel Farage (or indeed the old one) will be only too happy to fill. It would be tragic if the mainland Conservatives went the way of Ulster unionism, steadily replaced as contenders for office by hardliners.

Geoff Reid

Bradford, West Yorkshire

