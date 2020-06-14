Boris Johnson could scrap plans to let people change their gender, leaked report claims

Plans for people to self-identify their gender have reportedly been dropped - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Boris Johnson could scrap plans to make it easier to allow people to change their legal gender by “self-identifying” as male or female, it has been reported.

The proposals are said to have been ditched in a leaked paper setting out the Government’s response to a public consultation on the Gender Recognition Act.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The plans were originally drawn up under Theresa May’s government to enable transgender people to change their birth certificate without a medical diagnosis.

The Sunday Times said that the consultation paper was “basically ready” and was being slated for publication by Women and Equalities minister Liz Truss at the end of July.

However, a Government source suggested that the story had been briefed by ministers who were "trying to stampede a decision that has not been taken".

Downing Street insisted that the issue of self-identification is “still being worked on” and said “no decisions” had been made.

It was confirmed on Sunday that the Government is preparing to announce a ban on “gay cure” therapies, which would end controversial church group and therapist conversion courses.

Plans are also understood to be underway to set out new safeguards to protect female-only spaces including refuges and public lavatories.

A Number 10 source said: "There is a consultation on the Gender Recognition Act. We had 100,000 responses to the consultation that will report back in due course probably before the summer.

"The top priorities are the protection of single sex spaces and making sure that transgender adults are free to live their lives as they wish without fear of persecution whilst maintaining proper checks and balances within the system. That will report back in the summer."

Pride and persecution: The rise and fall of the world's oldest transgender community

According to reports around 70 per cent of responses to the consultation were in favour of allowing people to self-identify as a man or a woman.

Story continues

However, officials were said to believe that the results had been "skewed" by an "avalanche" of responses generated by trans rights groups.

A source told the paper: "In terms of changing what is on your birth certificate, you will still need to have proper medical approval.

"And you're not going to be able to march in and find a hippie quack doctor who is willing to say you're a woman. That's not going to happen."

The reports have sparked criticism from LGBT activists, including those within the Conservative party.

Deputy chair of LGBT+ Conservatives John Cope said it could be a “Section 28 moment”, comparing it to the law passed by Margaret Thather in 1988 that banned councils and schools from promoting the teaching the acceptability of homosexuality.

Mr Cope said such a decision would end up being “apologised” for and “unpicked within years”.

Under current rules those wanting to change their gender pay £140 and have to produce two medical reports that they have suffered from gender dysphoria.

Former prime minister Ms May pledged to let people officially change gender without medical checks in 2017, saying that “being trans is not an illness and it should not be treated as such”.

Ms Truss set out her priorities in response to the consultation in April this year, vowing the “protection” of single sex spaces and ensuring transgender adults are free to live as they wish while maintaining “proper checks and balances”.

Liz Truss is spearheading the change - REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo/REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Amnesty International's women's rights programme director Chiara Capraro described the reports as "extremely worrying".

She said: "More than two years ago, the Government rightly set out a plan to reform the out-of-date Gender Recognition Act - a U-turn on this would send a chilling message that the UK is a hostile place for trans people.

"Perpetuating wrong stereotypes of trans women as a danger to other women is dehumanising and wrong, and risks further inciting hate crimes against trans people."

Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds criticised the Government for "leaking" the change in policy.

Speaking to Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday, he said: "I'm not sure the Government scrapping plans and then leaking it out in a newspaper is the way to deal with this.

"I think we need a much better way going forward that is sensitive, seeks consensus and respects everybody's rights."