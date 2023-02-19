Boris Johnson could face Commons suspension if he doesn’t attend partygate probe

Boris Johnson - Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Boris Johnson could face suspension from the House of Commons if he refused to appear before the partygate probe, sources close to the investigation have said.

The cross-party privileges committee of MPs is investigating allegations the former prime minister deliberately misled Parliament when he insisted there were no lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson, who was fined last year over a “birthday party” event during the first lockdown and continues to deny any wrongdoing, has promised to cooperate with the inquiry and said he had “absolutely nothing, frankly, to hide”.

He will be called in to face oral questions, a process that is expected to be televised, as soon as the committee – now into its ninth month of inquiries – has analysed all written evidence after a deadline for submissions passed earlier this month.

While Mr Johnson could be accompanied by a legal adviser if he wished, the rulebook states he would have to give evidence in person.

One source familiar with the investigation said if he opted not to do this, the committee could lay a motion before the House stating he had committed contempt by refusing to show up.

MPs would then be responsible for choosing whether to sanction him, and options would include suspension. If Mr Johnson was found to have knowingly and deliberately misled the House over partygate – an allegation the committee must prove – this could potentially lead to a by-election in his seat.

On Sunday night, a friend of Mr Johnson said: “As we have said many times, we fully cooperate with the committee. It is yet to outline its evidence or bring forward its case.”

It came amid reports the probe had zoned in on an alleged gathering in the Downing Street flat on Nov 13, 2020, the night Dominic Cummings was sacked as a senior adviser.

Mr Johnson denied in Parliament that there was a party after the Mail on Sunday reported Abba songs including The Winner Takes It All were heard blaring from the building. One source close to the committee insisted it “always planned” to examine the event.

The investigation has become another flashpoint in the proxy wars between allies of Rishi Sunak and Mr Johnson, with friends of the latter accusing the Prime Minister of covertly plotting with the seven members of the committee.

One Johnson loyalist said on Sunday night: “I think it’s a waste of time and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“A number of people got what they wanted out of it, and he’s obviously no longer prime minister. People wanted to politicise it from the start.”