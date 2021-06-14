Boris Johnson confirms ‘June 21 Freedom Day’ will be delayed by up to four weeks

(Evening Standard)

England’s final step out of lockdown is being delayed by four weeks until July 19, Boris Johnson has announced.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the June 21 date is being pushed back because of concerns about the highly transmissible Delta variant.

"I think it is sensible to wait just a little longer," Mr Johnson told a news conference on Monday evening. "As things stand, and on the evidence that I can see right now, I'm confident that we will not need more than four weeks."

However the Prime Minister announced a lifting of the 30-person cap on wedding guests and wakes.

When the PM initially outlined his roadmap out of lockdown in February this year, it was hoped that all limits could be removed by June 21.

The aim was reopen almost all of the economy, including sectors that remained shut down.

However, the variant that emerged in India has thrown the final step out lockdown off course.

The move is set to spark fury from backbench Conservative MPs who warn about the impact on the economy and peoples’ mental health.

There will be a review of the measures in two weeks’ time on June 28, Mr Johnson said. If the data is much better than expected, the Government could ease restrictions earlier.

More follows…

