Boris Johnson Condemns Russia's 'Unprovoked Attack' On Ukraine

Vladimir Putin and Boris Johnson (Photo: Reuters/PA)

Boris Johnson has promised the West will respond “decisively” in the aftermath of Russia’s “unprovoked attack” on Ukraine.

The UK prime minister said Russian president Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” after effectively declaring war during a televised address early on Thursday morning.

Johnson said he is “appalled by the horrific events” in Ukraine and that he had spoken to its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss “next steps”.

“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to president Zelenskyy to discuss next steps,” the prime minister tweeted.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps.



President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.



The UK and our allies will respond decisively. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

Defence secretary Ben Wallace described Russia’s actions as “naked aggression against a democratic country” and said no one had been fooled by the Kremlin’s “false flags and fake narratives”.

“The Russian Federation has today further violated Ukrainian sovereignty,” he said.

“Despite the efforts of the international communities, Russia has chosen conflict. No one has been fooled by the Kremlin’s false flags and fake narratives.

“This is naked aggression against a democratic country which had dared to express a different aspiration than being a supine neighbour to Russia.

“No one should forget this day. Putin thinks this land grab is about securing his legacy – it will be, but not the one that he wishes.”

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has said she condemns Russia’s “appalling, unprovoked attack” on Ukraine.

Story continues

“I strongly condemn the appalling, unprovoked attack President Putin has launched on the people of Ukraine,” Ms Truss tweeted.

“We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of (aggression).”

Truss on Wednesday suggested Tory donors could potentially be hit with sanctions if they have links to Putin’s regime.

She said she was ruling nothing out “in terms of who we target” over the Ukraine crisis, as she faced calls for her party to hand back donated cash with Russian connections reportedly worth nearly £2 million.

She added in an earlier piece for The Times that Britain will “use every lever at our disposal to stop (Putin) in his tracks”.

Truss said: “Nothing is off the table.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...