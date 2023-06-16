Boris Johnson compares himself to Julius Caesar

Boris Johnson used quotes from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar to allude to his difficult relationship with Tory colleagues such as Rishi Sunak - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Boris Johnson has compared himself to Julius Caesar, claiming he first worried his cabinet colleagues would overthrow him when they started to lose weight.

In a new column for the Daily Mail, the former prime minister said he had begun taking diet injections after hearing about the “wonder drug” from members of his own cabinet.

The article used quotes from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar about the Roman Emperor’s relationship with Cassius, in an allusion to his acrimonious relationship with Tory colleagues including Rishi Sunak.

He suggested that cabinet colleagues slimming had convinced him he would be ousted, writing: “As it turned out, Caesar was right to be worried about Cassius. Then I noticed another colleague whose silhouette was shrinking visibly; and another. By this time my spider senses were jangling.

“If an otherwise healthy middle-aged man displays sudden weight loss, I reasoned, there are only two possible explanations. Either he has fallen hopelessly in love, or else he is about to mount a Tory leadership bid.”

In a 1,200-word article, the former prime minister discusses his unsuccessful personal experience with appetite-suppressants, but reaches the conclusion that they could be used to tackle Britain’s obesity crisis.

Although Mr Johnson quipped in a promotional video that he will only cover politics when “I absolutely have to”, the column gives him a powerful platform to take shots at Mr Sunak.

On Friday, Mr Johnson was accused of breaking the rules on former ministers’ jobs after the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) said he did not request permission to begin writing the column until half an hour before it was announced.

On Friday morning, the newspaper said it would announce an “erudite new columnist who’ll be required reading in Westminster – and across the world!”

An Acoba spokesman said: “The Ministerial Code states that ministers must ensure that no new appointments are announced, or taken up, before the committee has been able to provide its advice.

“An application received 30 mins before an appointment is announced is a clear breach.”

On Friday, Mr Johnson told his allies not to vote against the partygate report to be heard by MPs on Monday, as he conceded defeat against the House of Commons privileges committee.

His allies had begun to rally around him after the publication of the report, which recommends a 90-day suspension of the former prime minister from the Commons and the confiscation of his parliamentary access pass.

The report accuses Mr Johnson of misleading the Commons on several occasions when he denied that Covid regulations had been broken in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Some supporters had begun sharing “Back Boris” graphics on social media and pledging publicly to vote against the motion in protest.

I am appalled at what I have read and the spiteful, vindictive and overreaching conclusions of the report. I won’t be supporting the recommendations and will be speaking against them both publicly and in the House on Monday. I’m backing fairness and justice - not kangaroo courts pic.twitter.com/o6CMyS7RTs — Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) June 15, 2023

If the report is not opposed, then it could just be nodded through the Commons, saving Mr Sunak from having to choose between further riling Mr Johnson by backing it.

It is thought so few MPs will now turn up for the debate and the vote that the six-and-a-half hours allocated to it will not be filled.

Speaking on Thursday night in a rare interview, Liz Truss, Mr Johnson’s successor as prime minister, said the privileges committee’s recommendation to strip him of his parliamentary pass was “very harsh”.

Asked if the committee was “over-reaching” by recommending such a punishment, Ms Truss told GB News: “I am not going to question the integrity of these MPs. We do have these committees that have been set up. But it does seem to me a very harsh decision.”

The former prime minister also warned Mr Johnson’s critics they should “never, ever, ever” write him off amid questions over whether he could seek a return to the political front line.

But Nadine Dorries, another ally, said in an interview with the Financial Times that she thought Mr Johnson would not return.

“I don’t think he will,” she said.

“Why would he come back? Most of the MPs who voted to remove him would rather poke their own eyes out than admit they were wrong.”