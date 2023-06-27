Boris Johnson’s ‘clear breach of rules’ with Daily Mail column shows need for reform, says Acoba

Boris Johnson resigned as an MP earlier this month after being found by the House of Commons Privileges Committee to have misled MPs over Partygate (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson’s “clear and unambiguous breach” of the rules over his Daily Mail column shows the urgent need to reform the “good chaps” approach to post-ministerial jobs, the Government has been warned.

Acoba, the watchdog which scrutinises ex-ministers’ jobs after leaving office, said the former Prime Minister’s office had only informed them of the column 30 minutes before it was announced on social media.

Under the ministerial code, former ministers are not allowed to take up new appointments or announce them before seeking advice.

In correspondence published on Tuesday, Acoba chair Lord Eric Pickles said “what action to take in relation to this breach is a matter for the government”.

In a letter to the Cabinet Office, Mr Pickles said: “Mr Johnson’s case is a further illustration of how out of date the government’s Business Rules are.

“They were designed to offer guidance when ‘good chaps’ could be relied on to observe the letter and the spirit of the Rules.

“If it ever existed, that time has long passed and the contemporary world has outgrown the Rules.”

He called on the Government to introduce greater “sanctions for non compliance” and to remove cases with a “known low risk profile” for corruption from the vettings process for post-Government jobs.

He said: “I suggest that you take into consideration the low risk nature of the appointment itself, and the need to reform the system to deal with roles in proportion to the risks posed.”

The rules are in place to avoid suspicion that an appointment might be a reward for past favours.

Emails between Mr Johnson’s office and the watchdog reveal that his office first told Acoba of his intention to take up a new column with the outlet after it was reported in the media.

Shelley Williams-Walker, who followed Mr Johnson out of No 10 and into his private office before being made a dame in his resignation honours, emailed in the request for advice at 12.31pm on June 16.

Half an hour later a pre-recorded video was tweeted by the Mail showing Mr Johnson confirming his appointment.

A response from Mr Johnson to a request for clarity from Acoba was sent less than 20 minutes before the 5pm deadline the committee set.

“I have not signed any contract or been paid,” the former MP argued.

“If you have any objection to my signing a contract in the next few weeks perhaps you could let me know.”

Mr Johnson resigned as an MP earlier this month after being found by the House of Commons Privileges Committee to have misled MPs over Partygate.

It has triggered a by-election in the London seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, due to be held on July 20.