Boris Johnson supporters urge Britons to #ClapForBoris as he remains in intensive care

Boris Johnson clapping for NHS staff last Thursday before he was admitted to hospital (Picture: PA)

Supporters of Boris Johnson have called on Britons to clap for him on Tuesday night as he remains in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

The prime minister was moved to an ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Monday in case he needs a ventilator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The government said Johnson has received oxygen support and that foreign secretary Dominic Raab will deputise as prime minister “where necessary”.

Johnson’s supporters have called for a nationwide clap to take place at 8pm on Tuesday to show appreciation for the prime minister.

Prayers tonight for Boris and his loved ones tonight. Tomorrow clapping for the man who believed in us and we now have chance to show him our love and respect. — Bridget14 (@DisabledOneCard) April 6, 2020

This man has done our country proud!I know supporting the NHS on Thursday nights, clapping is really good.However this week we should all clap for this man!Clap for his hard work,dedication and long hours for our country👏🏻 who’s with me?Come on Boris! #prayforBoris @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/MaWZZbZckA — Grace Beer (@Gracie1304) April 6, 2020

For the past two weeks, there has been a clap for NHS workers at 8pm on Thursday, something Johnson’s supporters want to emulate for him.

The hashtag, #ClapForBoris, was the second highest trending Twitter topic in the UK on Tuesday morning.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Story continues

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

Some Twitter users urged Britons to clap for Johnson from their homes this evening, although many users said that while they wished him a speedy recovery, they would not be applauding him.

Twitter user Grace Beer said: “Clap for his hard work, dedication and long hours for our country.”

Just a thought.....maybe we should all get outside tomorrow night at 8pm and clap for Boris! He’s done the best job guiding and advising the UK in this battle and now he needs our support! #clapforboris @BBCLancashire @BBCNWT @BethRigby @BBCNaga @BBC_HaveYourSay @GrahamLiver pic.twitter.com/Xh5aH6WbEI — Dimal Patel (@DimalPatel1) April 6, 2020

Surely tomorrow 8pm we should all clap and cheer in support for Boris. Let’s show him our best wishes and that we’re behind him. We need him more than ever now. Tomorrow 8pm clap for Boris 🇬🇧🙌🏼 #BorisJohnson #GetWellBoris #OurPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/aq5URk4RXs — Layton Smith (@layt2000) April 6, 2020

Another user, @LeanneSpurs, said Johnson had been “working tirelessly” for the country and deserved a show of appreciation.

Tyler Attwood said he would “love it if #clapforboris came to be a reality”, while Dimal Patel said Johnson “needs our support”.

The Leave.eu campaign also called on the country to clap for Boris.

Let's try and make this happen. This is a man who is devoted to public service, who has been doing his best for our country and who is now fighting for his life.



Put party politics aside. Let's show him that this country supports his efforts and wishes him a speedy recovery! 👏 — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) April 6, 2020

I’m an atheist and even I’m praying for Boris to safely recover. Boris draw from our collective strength. We’re all there for you — Malcolm Earp (@malcolmearp) April 6, 2020

Shall be at the door on Tuesday Boris wishing you well, and shall pray each night too. I think you surprised us all Boris by your dedication to us all. Speedy recovery my friend and thanks for keeping us safe. — Ray T Pringle (@RayTPringle1) April 6, 2020

It tweeted that people should put “party politics aside” and show their support for the prime minister.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who is self-isolating, said on Tuesday morning Johnson had “received some oxygen support”, but had not been on a ventilator, and denied reports the prime minister has pneumonia.

Watch the video below

Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital on Sunday after his coronavirus symptoms had persisted for 10 days, for what Downing Street initially said were precautionary tests.

After his condition worsened, he was transferred to intensive care at 7pm on Monday.

Coronavirus: what happened today