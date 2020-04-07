Boris Johnson supporters urge Britons to #ClapForBoris as he remains in intensive care

Ross McGuinness
Yahoo News UK
Boris Johnson clapping for NHS staff last Thursday before he was admitted to hospital (Picture: PA)
Boris Johnson clapping for NHS staff last Thursday before he was admitted to hospital (Picture: PA)

Supporters of Boris Johnson have called on Britons to clap for him on Tuesday night as he remains in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

The prime minister was moved to an ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Monday in case he needs a ventilator.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The government said Johnson has received oxygen support and that foreign secretary Dominic Raab will deputise as prime minister “where necessary”.

Johnson’s supporters have called for a nationwide clap to take place at 8pm on Tuesday to show appreciation for the prime minister.

For the past two weeks, there has been a clap for NHS workers at 8pm on Thursday, something Johnson’s supporters want to emulate for him.

The hashtag, #ClapForBoris, was the second highest trending Twitter topic in the UK on Tuesday morning.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

Some Twitter users urged Britons to clap for Johnson from their homes this evening, although many users said that while they wished him a speedy recovery, they would not be applauding him.

Twitter user Grace Beer said: “Clap for his hard work, dedication and long hours for our country.”

Another user, @LeanneSpurs, said Johnson had been “working tirelessly” for the country and deserved a show of appreciation.

Tyler Attwood said he would “love it if #clapforboris came to be a reality”, while Dimal Patel said Johnson “needs our support”.

The Leave.eu campaign also called on the country to clap for Boris.

It tweeted that people should put “party politics aside” and show their support for the prime minister.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who is self-isolating, said on Tuesday morning Johnson had “received some oxygen support”, but had not been on a ventilator, and denied reports the prime minister has pneumonia.

Watch the video below

Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital on Sunday after his coronavirus symptoms had persisted for 10 days, for what Downing Street initially said were precautionary tests.

After his condition worsened, he was transferred to intensive care at 7pm on Monday.

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news, advice and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter

What to Read Next