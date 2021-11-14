Boris Johnson Claims Cop26 'Sounded Death Knell For Coal Power'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: Justin Tallis via PA Wire/PA Images)

Boris Johnson claimed last night’s Cop26 agreement “sounded the death knell for coal power” amid criticism the deal did not go far enough.

The prime minister gave a speech defending the climate change conference but saying his delight was “tinged with disappointment”.

It comes after a pact was finally agreed in Glasgow last night which saw a dramatic last-minute intervention from China and India to water down the deal to end the use of coal power.

Sharma, president of the summit, said this morning the two states would have to “justify themselves” to climate vulnerable countries.

Last night he was reduced to tears as he apologised to delegates for the way the change was made.

The agreement had been due to include a pledge to accelerate the “phase-out” of coal power but it was switched to “phase-down”.

The word change reduces the urgency with which countries are required to reduce the use of coal - the worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases.

However, the Glasgow Climate Pact is the first ever climate deal to explicitly plan to reduce coal.

The deal also presses for more urgent emission cuts and promises more money to help developing countries adapt to climate impacts.

The overall deal saw nearly 200 countries agree to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels “alive” or within reach.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

