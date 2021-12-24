Boris Johnson’s Christmas message: Get ‘wonderful’ gift of a Covid booster

The Prime Minister will encourage people across the UK to get their booster jabs in his Christmas message this year, describing it as a “wonderful” gift to their families.

Boris Johnson will also say that the pandemic is far from over, as “Omicron is surging”, and will pay tribute to the work of NHS staff.

In his Christmas message released on Friday, Mr Johnson will say: “Though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out, there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster.

“So that next year’s festivities are even better than this year’s.”

He will also describe a Covid vaccine as “an invisible and invaluable present”.

The Prime Minister will add: “We have been getting that vaccination that protects us and stops us infecting others.

“And I hope I can be forgiven for taking pride in the immense spirit of neighbourliness that the people of this country have shown.

“Getting jabbed not just for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.

“And that, after all, is the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this enormous festival, that we should love our neighbours as we love ourselves.

(PA Graphics)

“And so let’s think of all those who are being good neighbours and thinking of others.

“All those in the NHS working over Christmas, our care workers, everyone involved in the incredible vaccination campaign.”

Earlier this week the Prime Minister confirmed no further Covid-19 restrictions will be put in place before Christmas.

However, the Government has said situation is finely balanced and remains difficult across the country, with the Omicron variant continuing to surge and cases at an all-time high.

The Government will continue to monitor the data closely and will not hesitate to act after Christmas if necessary.

As he opens his message, the Prime Minister will refer to the spread of Omicron, saying: “After two years of this pandemic, I can’t say that we are through it.

“How can I?

“When Omicron is surging, when we all know, we must together try to stop the spread of this new variant, we must test ourselves and take extra care when meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives.

“We know that things remain difficult.”