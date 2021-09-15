Boris Johnson will carry out Cabinet reshuffle today - No 10 source

(PA)

Boris Johnson will carry out a Cabinet reshuffle to appoint a team with a focus on "uniting and levelling up the whole country", a No 10 source has said.

"The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic," the source said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter.

"But the Government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people's priorities.

"The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country."

Confirmation of the reshuffle came as Mr Johnson was on his feet in the Commons taking Prime Minister's Questions.

Read More

Boris Johnson to carry out Cabinet reshuffle

Johnson blasted for joking Patel is making UK ‘the Saudi Arabia of penal policy’

Nurses say 3% pay award is ‘unacceptable’