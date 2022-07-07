Boris Johnson: Career that defied political gravity ends with spectacular fall

David Hughes and Ryan Hooper, PA
·8 min read

The 1,079th day of Boris Johnson’s premiership was a microcosm of some of the most chaotic episodes of his stint inside Number 10.

It began with continued uncertainty over his future amid further allegations about who knew what, and when, as the barrage of Conservative resignations continued unabated into a third day.

Despite presenting a typically defiant stance publicly – bullishly telling Wednesday’s powerful Commons Liaison Committee that he would not resign – and dramatically sacking Cabinet rival Michael Gove, the flow of top-level deserters could not be stemmed, with his newly appointed Chancellor and Education Secretary among those to twist the knife.

The pressure was unrelenting, his position no longer tenable. And so it was announced that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson would stand down as Prime Minister, remaining in post only until his successor is decided.

At various points during the last three years, questions have repeatedly been asked about the 58-year-old Prime Minister’s integrity.

Cabinet Meeting
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s final Cabinet meeting (Justin Tallis/PA)

While he survived scandals over former chief aide Dominic Cummings’ infamous Barnard Castle trip during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent parties in Whitehall as Britons were locked down, and the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat which prompted the resignation of his ethics adviser, the allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher proved the final straw for Mr Johnson.

It was perhaps inevitable that a scandal – rather than an election defeat – would end his Downing Street tenure after a career of sailing close to the wind.

No stranger to controversy, Mr Johnson was once sacked from a journalism job for making up a quote and was described by a biographer as having a “casual relationship with the truth”.

It was this cavalier attitude that – eventually – put paid to his time at No 10 and a job he had long coveted.

The Prime Minister once appeared unassailable and was eyeing up another 10 years in Downing Street, aiming to beat Margaret Thatcher’s 11.

But in the end he held the top job for just a fraction of that.

When Mr Johnson entered No 10 in July 2019, the backlog of scandals was already well known.

He had been accused of racism and homophobia, as well as multiple affairs, and was forced to apologise to Parliament for failing to properly declare outside earnings totalling more than £50,000 on several occasions.

Jonathan Tonge, a politics professor at the University of Liverpool, said much of the baggage that came with Mr Johnson had already been “priced in” by voters at the ballot box.

Prof Tonge, an expert on elections who has tracked the popularity of politicians since 1997, told the PA news agency: “The data on Johnson is particularly interesting because, if you look at Johnson, he’s never been regarded as trustworthy.”

But he said: “Even though people don’t see him as trustworthy, they don’t see him as competent… when you look at his likability rating, Johnson, until the recent furore, consistently polled well on likability.

“So it’s almost as if there’s a certain appeal in being a charlatan.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to staff during a visit to the Finchley Memorial Hospital in North London on Tuesday January 18 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to staff during a visit to the Finchley Memorial Hospital (Ian Vogler/PA)

That apparent likability was the reason many insiders believed Mr Johnson was able to weather storms that would have ended the careers of other politicians.

Former prime minister David Cameron dubbed him a “greased piglet” who could “slip through other people’s hands where mere mortals fail”.

Mr Johnson was popular, not only with his own MPs and party members – who made him leader in a landslide internal election – but also with the public, and especially with voters who traditionally shunned the Conservatives.

This was clear as early as his election as mayor of London in 2008, as well as his retention of the powerful position four years later.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

And then, in December 2019, the Tories under Mr Johnson picked up scores of traditionally Labour seats, with the charismatic leader a major factor in sealing the deal.

But it also puzzled many. What did an old Etonian, who was a member of the notorious elite dining society the Bullingdon Club while at Oxford University, have in common with voters in the North of England?

On a campaign visit to Wilton Engineering in Stockton-on-Tees in November 2019, Mr Johnson was greeted by engineers holding a “We love Boris” sign.

His promises to “get Brexit done” resonated with voters, even if they did not necessarily back the future premier.

But in the words of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical Hamilton, Mr Johnson soon found out “winning was easy, young man, governing’s harder”.

Prof Tonge said when the perceived support from voters dried up, Mr Johnson had nowhere left to turn without a clear caucus of MPs to back him.

“It’s conditional love for Boris Johnson, highly conditional love based upon his electability, so once he ceases to be an electoral asset, then it’s game over,” he said.

Even before he called the last election, Mr Johnson’s tenure did not run smoothly. His attempt to prorogue Parliament backfired spectacularly as the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful.

And he failed to deliver on his “do or die” commitment to take Britain out of the European Union on October 31 2019 – though he did ultimately secure a Brexit deal with Brussels, which many thought impossible.

Early on in the 2019 election campaign, his propensity to avoid scrutiny was criticised, with a refusal to take part in a set-piece interview with then-BBC heavyweight Andrew Neil, and the dispatching of Rishi Sunak to take his place in a live televised debate.

However, the seemingly Teflon-coated politician still romped to victory.

Boris Johnson, right, with Rishi Sunak
Boris Johnson with Rishi Sunak (Yui Mok/PA)

Prof Tonge said “people will tolerate loose cannon-ism” and that this was especially true after a less charismatic leader such as Mr Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May.

Mr Johnson entered No 10 with a promise to unite the country after the wounds of Brexit, but the coronavirus pandemic meant the “levelling up” promises he had made to the country were unachievable.

Northern MPs especially – many of whom once felt they owed a debt to Mr Johnson for their jobs but also had the slimmest majorities – became unsettled as issues important to their constituents seemed less key to the Government.

A manifesto-busting rise in national insurance, a U-turn on people having to sell their homes for social care, backtracking on rail promises, and the continued threat of pandemic-related restrictions caused MPs to become rebellious.

The public appeared more forgiving, understanding the extraordinary measures needed for the pandemic and having great sympathy with the fact that Mr Johnson himself almost died from Covid.

But it was the abject unfairness felt over an “us and them” mentality – which came with multiple sleaze and Whitehall lockdown-busting party allegations – that hammered the final nail in Mr Johnson’s political coffin.

The Prime Minister was forced to publicly apologise to the Queen over two events held the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, where restrictions forced the monarch to sit alone.

Mr Johnson – who as a child declared an ambition to be “world king” – ultimately paid the price for letting down Queen and country.

One former grandee, who left politics partly because he did not wish to re-run under Mr Johnson, described him as “a leader I couldn’t respect”.

Keith Simpson, who was a Conservative MP in Norfolk from 1997 to 2019, told the PA news agency: “The fact is he’s got an enormous hinterland, much of which is dodgy.

“He has a personality and a lifestyle that’s outside of the norm of many professional, Conservative politicians – and that’s electorally incredibly attractive.”

But Mr Simpson said Mr Johnson’s “fatal flaw” is that he “can’t tell the difference between truth and lie”.

He added: “At the end of the day, Boris will always let you down.”

Mr Johnson will leave Downing Street having undergone a significant transformation in his private life – marrying former Tory communications chief Carrie Symonds, with whom he has two children, following his split from second wife Marina Wheeler.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Boris Johnson visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

A keen statesman, Mr Johnson was quick to leap to the side of Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during his Downing Street denouement by travelling to the war zone following the Russian invasion.

Ultimately, he did not emulate the length of Mrs Thatcher’s premiership.

A brief coda effectively as caretaker PM offers him the chance to try to rewrite his legacy – getting Brexit done, defeating Corbynism, and the success of the vaccine rollout among them – perhaps without the hostility engulfing him from within his own party and among the fiercest of allies during the dying days of his tumultuous reign.

After that, given the welter of scandal to have escaped from behind the famous black door in the last three years – and the rest that remains secret – the after-dinner circuit surely beckons.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • As sports get back to normal on P.E.I., volunteers become harder to find

    Sports organizations on P.E.I. say they are finding fewer people who are willing to clock in volunteer hours for games. Volunteers are needed to either coach or officiate, but the lack of people with those skill sets has caused disruption in some sports. Baseball P.E.I. was forced to delay one of its leagues this season because there weren't enough coaches, said executive director Rhonda Pauls. "I'm sure that everybody would say that over the pandemic, we all got out of the habit of being out of

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s

  • Julia Budzinski, daughter of Blue Jays first-base coach, died in tubing accident

    TORONTO — Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of first-base coach Mark (Bud) Budzinski, died in a tubing accident in Virginia on the weekend. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said in a statement that two girls fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River on Saturday. As the boat operator returned to get them out of the water, the boat hit a wave causing it to be pushed on top of a 17-year-old victim, striking her with the propeller. "It

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Should the Leafs make a play for pending free agent Colin White?

    The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Despite his history of injury, White is still just 25 years old and could provide useful value for the Maple Leafs at fourth-line centre.

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Child helps Brown put new spin on 'Let's go, Brandon' chant

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old child with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March and saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” slogan. Brundidge believed the signs were

  • Reyes, Greene homer in 9th, send Tigers past Royals 4-3

    DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes and Riley Greene hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. With one out in the ninth, Reyes tied the game off Royals reliever Joel Payamps (2-2). It was the first homer allowed by Payamps in 26 1/3 innings this season. Greene followed by hitting a ball into the shrubs above the 420-foot sign in centerfield. “This is an awesome feeling,” said Greene, who scored three of Detroit's four runs.

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had