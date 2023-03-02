Boris Johnson calls for corporation tax cut to Irish levels in fresh challenge to PM

Boris Johnson makes his first major European speech since being ousted as PM - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

Boris Johnson has urged Rishi Sunak to cut corporation tax to “Irish levels” in a fresh challenge to the Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak is expected to increase the levy from 19 per cent to 25 per cent in next month’s Budget, but has faced a backlash from senior Conservatives and business leaders.

Mr Johnson was prime minister when the corporation tax rise was first announced as part of the March 2021 Budget, scheduled to come into force in April 2023.

However, he used his first major European speech since being ousted from Downing Street to call on Mr Sunak, his former chancellor, to match Ireland’s headline rate of 12.5 per cent.

He told the Global Soft Power Summit: “There's no point now in just emulating the high-tax, high-spend, low-growth European model.

“We should think not about raising corporation tax but cutting corporation tax to Irish levels or lower and really turbocharging investment to drive levelling up across the whole country, really showing the world what they wanted to see from 2016 onwards…

“That we are different now, because this is a Brexit government or this is nothing.”

It comes amid a growing Tory backlash against the planned rise. Last weekend three former Tory chancellors – Lord Hammond, Kwasi Kwarteng and George Osborne – warned it would be a mistake for the Government to proceed with the policy as Priti Patel, the former home secretary, said “now is not the time” for a raise.

In his speech on Thursday, Mr Johnson also expressed concern about the new deal Mr Sunak reached with the European Union this week.

Reflecting on signing the Northern Ireland Protocol, he admitted he thought trade barriers “would not be onerous” and muttered: “It’s all my fault, I fully accept responsibility.”

But despite conceding Mr Sunak had the “momentum” over the new agreement, which most Tory MPs are expected to back, Mr Johnson added: “We must be clear about what is really going on here. This is not about the UK taking back control.

“This is really a version of the solution that was being offered to Liz Truss last year when she was foreign secretary. This is the EU graciously unbending to allow the UK to do whatever we want in our own country - not by our laws, but by theirs.

“I'm going to find it very difficult to vote for something like this myself, because I believe we should have done something different, no matter how much plaster came off the ceiling in Brussels… Brexit is nothing if we in this country do not do things differently."

Voters 'dismayed'

Mr Johnson said voters felt “particularly dismayed” about illegal migration levels as he suggested the UK “hadn't done enough” post-Brexit.

“I put my hands up for this as much as anybody - we haven't done enough to convince [them] that we can deliver the change they want to see".

“And I think that they're particularly dismayed about things like the small boats crossing the Channel. But they also didn't feel the economic change. And so we've got to break out of the model that we’re in.”

In an apparent swipe at Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, he said earlier in his speech: “I just want to point out for accuracy when I stepped down we were only a handful of points behind the Labour Party, I’m just saying that.”

In the wide-ranging speech he also warned against “bowdlerising” Roald Dahl books after hundreds of edits were made to the work of the classic children’s author.

Swathes of changes made by the publisher Puffin, and revealed by The Telegraph last month, led to a climbdown that will now see Dahl’s original texts published alongside revised versions.

Despite insisting dangers to free speech could not be compared to authoritarian states, Mr Johnson said: “I’m conscious people in Britain today are worried by the sense that they are being muzzled.

“And, of course people should be vigilant about freedom of speech when we're bowdlerising Roald Dahl.

“But nothing and no one is going to stop me [from] reciting the song of the Oompa-Loompas about Augustus Gloop, which you all remember: ‘Augustus Gloop, Augustus Gloop, the great big greedy nincompoop’.”

In edits made to the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the description of the Augustus Gloop character as “fat” was removed.

Mr Johnson also argued the Elgin Marbles should not be sent back to Greece amid reports George Osborne, the British Museum chairman, had agreed to repatriate the antiquities.

“It is that fantastic concentration of riches in one building that holds up a mirror to all of humanity,” he told delegates.

“If you give back the Elgin Marbles to Greece you leave a huge gap in that narrative, and you have no answer in the years ahead to the theoretical claims about restitution from Egypt and Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Nigeria, everywhere whose treasures are harboured in Bloomsbury.”

UK law prevents the British Museum legally giving the treasures away, but a “cultural exchange” could see them moved from London to Athens.