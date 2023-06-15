Boris Johnson was brought down by his own chaos

Boris Johnson

The unique character of Parliament as a democratic legislature means that it can never, despite the perennial demands after this scandal or that, be an entirely “modern workplace”.

Members of Parliament are elected representatives with an independent democratic mandate, not mere employees of an institution. There can thus never be the sort of imbalance of power between employee and employer upon which modern HR culture rests. To a great extent, the Commons must police itself. It takes a vote of the House to expel an MP, as it did Peter Baker in 1954, or to suspend one.

Such processes could never replicate a court or the formal strictures of employment law, as much as it suits MPs on the wrong side of them to complaint of the fact. “If this were a court” is an irrelevant complaint that neglects the vital fact that Parliament sits at the very top of the constitution.

But that the mechanisms of parliamentary discipline – committees of MPs, votes of the House – are in some sense inherently political does not excuse wielding them politically. Those charged with policing their colleagues must be, and be seen to be, discharging that heavy responsibility responsibly and impartially.

The row over the Privileges Committee, which today published its blockbuster report on its investigation into Boris Johnson, highlights the dangers of getting this wrong.

I have no time for the wilder allegations of the former prime minister’s supporters, nor his paranoiac tendency to see a vast conspiracy in his downfall. Its report reportedly runs to over 30,000 words, and doubtless sets out in great deal the justification for the decision they reached. Nor should we forget that although it was chaired by Harriet Harman, a Labour MP, the Committee had a Conservative majority.

But by recommending a 90-day ban, it has played right into the hands of those inclined to believe that the whole thing was stacked against Johnson from the start.

As for trying to stamp down on criticism, well. A politician complaining about politics is like a sailor complaining about the sea. If you believe (fairly) that Johnson is reckless with institutions, you need to factor that in.

However, none of these should be allowed to get the former prime minister off the hook. Ultimately, it was Boris who brought down Johnson.

For starters, that eye-watering recommended suspension almost certainly owes much to his conduct upon receiving the draft, which he was given sight of in confidence.

Remember too that any sanction recommended by the Privileges Committee would have had to be passed by the House of Commons, which sports a still-handsome Tory majority that he delivered in 2019.

If his Party really felt that he was being treated unfairly – and that they could persuade the public of that – they could, by simple vote, have thrown it out.

Even had they not, Johnson could have trusted his constituents in Uxbridge and South Ruislip and fought the by-election. It is ultimately up to them, and them alone, who represents them in Parliament.

And for all the grandiose claims of the Committee’s supporters about its vital importance to democracy, it was not the Committee that brought down Johnson’s premiership, but an unprecedented mass resignation by more than 50 members of his government – a purely political process.

In his resignation letter, he demanded a “properly Conservative government”. But by his own definition, he didn’t lead one: he raised taxes, scrapped housing reform, did nothing about retained EU law – and, fatefully, tried to get Owen Paterson off the hook for something he clearly did.

If Boris wants to confront the architect of his downfall, he won’t find them on the Privileges Committee, but in a mirror.

