Boris Johnson branded 'English nationalist' by former Tory chairman

Boris Johnson has been branded an “English nationalist” by a former Conservative Party chairman as a blue on blue row erupted on Saturday over plans for the Royal Navy Police to arrest French fishermen.

In a scathing attack, Lord Patten of Barnes, who also served as Governor of Hong Kong, accused the Prime Minister of being on a “runaway train of English exceptionalism” in thinking the country would prosper under no deal.

It came as Admiral Lord West insisted it was “absolutely appropriate” for the Royal Navy to defend the country’s territorial waters if the Government decided that the UK’s fishermen should have exclusive access to it.

The former First Sea Lord added that potential altercations between British and “stormy” EU fishermen could result in “a punch up” and it therefore might be necessary to call in the Royal Marines.

He also pointed out that the fisheries protection squadron was the oldest in the Royal Navy and dated back to Elizabeth I’s reign, although in recent years it’s duties have been largely limited to ensuring trawlers comply with maritime regulations.

However, Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the Commons defence committee, branded the proposals “absolutely irresponsible” and warned that a row between the UK and France would only embolden Britain’s enemies.

It comes after it emerged on Friday that ministers are drawing up legislation which would give the Royal Navy Police the power to arrest French and other EU fishermen who illegally enter Britain’s waters in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Telegraph understands that the secondary legislation is now being drafted by Whitehall lawyers in order for it to be approved in time for January 1.

An additional patrol ship will also join three current in deployment to stop and potentially impound EU fishing vessels if they illegally enter the exclusive economic zone which extends up to 200 nautical miles from shore.

The move has been likened to the “cod wars” with Iceland in the 1970s when Britain deployed 22 frigates to protect the fishing fleet. In 2018 French and English trawlers clashed over scallop fishing.

While the move is backed by senior Brexiteers, it has also prompted a backlash among moderate Tories, who fear it will inflame tensions with France and Brussels at a critical stage in the trade deal negotiations.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Lord Patten said: "What we're seeing is Boris Johnson on this runaway train of English exceptionalism and heaven knows where it is going to take us in the end.

"I want the best for my country, I fear for what's happening at the moment and I fear for our reputation around the world, I fear for what will happen economically.

"I hope that I'm wrong to feel so depressed about the outlook but I don't think that Mr Johnson is a Conservative, I think he is an English nationalist.

"And all the things that Conservatives used to believe in - like standing up for the Union, like not attacking our institutions, like the judges, like believing in international co-operation - seem to have gone out of the window."

Echoing his concerns, Mr Ellwood said: “We’re just facing the undignified prospect now of our overstretched Royal Navy squaring up to a close Nato ally over fishing rights when beneath the surface we’re witnessing the presence of Russian drone activity and sub-service activity.

“Our adversaries must be really enjoying this blue on blue. This isn’t Elizabethan times anymore, this is Global Britain. We need to be raising the bar much, much higher than this.

“The US will be watching this as well. The Biden administration, who publicly did not want to get involved in this debate, are actually willing this deal on and wanting a strong Europe. We need to be building alliances not breaking them apart.

“Let’s get this deal because economically, but more importantly internationally reputationally, this would be so damaging to Britain. It would be a retrograde step and a failure of state craft.”

However, pushing back, Lord West said: “It is absolutely appropriate that the Royal Navy should protect our waters if the position is that we are a sovereign state and our Government has said we don't want other nations there.

"It is absolutely appropriate for the navy to do as it is told by the Government.

"There are complications in that you can push vessels aside, you can cut their fishing tackle but boarding these foreign ships, they'll need to pass probably a little thing through Parliament to give authority to board and get on them.

"There is no doubt if you are a fisherman who has fished for years there - they are, as our fishermen are, quite stormy people - and you get a bit of a punch-up and you might need some marines and things."