Boris Johnson says 'Black Lives Matter' amid claims he’s stayed silent on police brutality protests in the US

Boris Johnson said 'Black Lives Matter' at PMQs on Wednesday. (Parliamentlive.tv)

Boris Johnson has said “Black Lives Matter” amid claims he has stayed silent on police brutality protests in the US following the killing of George Floyd.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said at Prime Minister’s Questions that in the seven days since Floyd’s death, “the UK government has not even offered words, not expressed that pain, it has shuttered itself in the hope no one would notice”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Blackford asked the PM if he had raised concerns with Donald Trump and called for him “at the very least” to “say it now: Black Lives Matter”.

Johnson responded: “Of course Black Lives Matter and I totally understand the anger, the grief, that is felt not just in America but around the world and in our country as well.

“I also support the right to protest. The only point I would make is that protests should be carried out lawfully and in this country, protests should be carried out in accordance with our rules on social distancing.”

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. It has sparked protests in towns and cities across the US and overseas – including London at the weekend.

Responding to Johnson, Blackford then criticised the PM for not saying what discussions he has had with “his friend” Trump.

“It would be nothing short of hypocrisy if we were to turn a blind eye to events unfolding in the US,” he added.

More follows...