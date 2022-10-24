Boris Johnson backers say general election now 'the only answer' with Tory party 'ungovernable'

Ben Riley-Smith
·2 min read
Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary who is one of Mr Johnson’s most ardent backers, said 'it will now be impossible to avoid a GE'
The Conservative Party has become "ungovernable" and an early general election is now inevitable, some of Boris Johnson’s most prominent backers have declared.

The calls give political ammunition to the Labour Party, which has been demanding that it is time to hold an election after a second new prime minister in two months

There is no constitutional reason to hold an election, with the decision on whether to schedule an early vote in the Tories’ hands given they have a House of Commons majority.

The next general election does not need to take place until January 2025.

However, the Tory calls echo Labour’s demand and could help the Opposition in what is already emerging as a daily public campaign to build pressure for an election.

Sir Christopher Chope, Conservative MP for Christchurch, said this morning that his party is "ungovernable" and a general election is "the only answer".

'I'm very pessimistic, I'm very angry'

Sir Christopher told BBC Radio Four’s Today program: "If people who are now seeking the crown want to have the respect which comes from having a mandate, then what I'm saying is that the best way they can get that respect is by winning a mandate with the people, and that's why I think a general election is essentially the only answer, otherwise we're just going to go from bad to worse.

"The party is ungovernable in the House of Commons and so we're going to have continuing rebellions as we try to change policies and so on, and so I must say I'm very pessimistic, I'm very angry, and I feel that Boris has been let down once again and undermined by our parliamentary colleagues."

Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary who is one of Mr Johnson’s most ardent backers, gave a similar message on Sunday night after he dropped out of the race.

'Morally unavoidable'

Ms Dorries tweeted: "Boris would have won members' vote - already had a mandate from the people. Rishi and Penny, despite requests from Boris refused to unite which would have made governing utterly impossible. Penny [Mordaunt] actually asked him to step aside for her. It will now be impossible to avoid a general election."

Lord Goldsmith, another longtime ally of Mr Johnson’s, tweeted: "I don’t see how we can have a 3rd new Prime Minister - and a policy programme that is miles away from the original manifesto - without going to the country.

"Conservative MPs understandably won’t want to and are legally not obliged to, but it will be morally unavoidable."

