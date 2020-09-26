Boris Johnson ‘asks former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre to chair Ofcom’

Paul Dacre has reportedly been asked by the prime minister to take charge of Ofcom (Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has asked former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre to become the new chief of the broadcasting regulator Ofcom, reports suggest.

The prime minister has also reportedly requested that arch BBC critic Lord Charles Moore - former editor of The Telegraph - take over as chair of the UK's national broadcaster.

If successful, the move to usher two right-wing Brexiteers into the top roles in British television could see the UK’s media landscape significantly altered.

Both men have previously been outspoken critics of the BBC, of which right-wing criticism has intensified in recent months over what is viewed as its disproportionately left-wing comedy output, with opponents also accusing it of pandering to “woke” culture.

“We will launch the application process for the new chair of the BBC shortly," a Department for Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson said. “It is an open recruitment process and all public appointments are subject to a robust and fair selection criteria.”

More follows…