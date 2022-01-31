Boris Johnson Apologizes After Report Reveals 16 Office Parties Held During U.K. COVID Lockdown

Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph/Bloomberg via Getty Images Boris Johnson

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday apologized after it was revealed that a string of parties were held in his Downing Street offices at the height of the country's COVID-19 lockdowns — a controversy that has engulfed his premiership in recent weeks.

"Firstly, I want to say: sorry. Sorry for the things we simply did not get right and sorry for the way that this matter has been handled," Johnson, 57, told a raucous British Parliament, following the publication of an internal report by civil servant Sue Gray showing that 16 separate gatherings took place in 10 Downing Street while the U.K. population was under lockdown — including one event held inside Johnson's private apartment.

The much-anticipated report, which was curtailed by a separate Scotland Yard investigation into eight of the gatherings, blamed a "failure of leadership" for the parties in Downing Street, which include two events held on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral.

At the time, the U.K. was officially in a period of national mourning while the Queen and the royal family were preparing to lay the Duke of Edinburgh to rest at Windsor Castle.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth

"At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population," Gray stated in her report, also published Monday.

"Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place," she said. "Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did."

RELATED: Boris Johnson and Wife Welcome Daughter as Prime Minister Takes Heat for Holiday Party During COVID Lockdown

Story continues

In reference to news reports of Downing Street staffers filling a suitcase with wine and attending a "bring your own booze" event on May 20, 2020, for which Johnson has previously apologized, Gray added that "excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time.

"Steps must be taken to ensure that every Government Department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace," she said.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In his statement to Parliament on Monday, Johnson acknowledged that the culture of Downing Street had to change in light of the Gray report, stating, "I get it and I will fix it."

"It is no use saying that this or that was within the rules," he said. "It is no use saying that people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone. We asked people across this country to make the most extraordinary sacrifices, not to meet loved ones, not to visit relatives before they died, and I understand the anger that people feel."

In response, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, 59, called for Johnson to resign on the basis that "we now know 12 cases have reached the threshold of criminal investigation."

"There can be no doubt that the prime minister himself is now subject to criminal investigation," he continued. "Rather than come clean, every step of the way he has insulted the public's intelligence."

"He is a man without shame," Starmer said.

STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP/Getty Boris Johnson

RELATED: Downing Street Apologizes to the Queen for Lockdown Parties Held on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral

On Monday, Scotland Yard confirmed to PEOPLE that they would continue to investigate eight of the gatherings following the publication of Gray's report, adding that this would involve the analysis of 300 images and over 500 pages of information.

If Metropolitan Police officers find evidence that COVID regulations were breached without a reasonable excuse, a fine will be issued to anyone who attended the parties — potentially including Johnson himself.

"We do understand that the Met's action in assessing and responding to these allegations will divide opinion," a Scotland Yard spokesperson said.

"We understand the interest in and impact of this case and will be progressing the investigation at pace," the spokesperson said. "We are committed to completing our investigations proportionately, fairly and impartially."