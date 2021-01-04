Boris Johnson announces new lockdown for England as NHS at risk of being overrun

(AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has placed England into a third national lockdown until at least the middle of February following warnings from experts that the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed.

The health service could be overrun in just three weeks without urgent action, the prime minster said.

In a televised message that did not pull any punches he told the public the 'weeks ahead will be hardest yet”.

Although the restrictions will not become law until tomorrow, Mr Johnson said he was instructing the public to stay at home from tonight.

The new variant of Covid-19, which is 50 to 70 per cent more transmissible than its predecessor, is spreading across the country in a "frustrating and alarming" manner, he warned.

"As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic," he added.

Just a day after he proclaimed they were safe for children, Mr Johnson closed every school in England.

Every primary school, secondary school and college will remain closed from tomorrow, although nurseries will remain open.

Workers will be told only to leave their house if it is impossible to do their job from home.

All students will also be told to stay at home and not return to campus for the new term. It is thought the only exceptions will be a small number of practical courses such as medicine.

All retail will be closed and while restaurants can continue to offer delivery or takeaway services they will not be allowed to sell alcohol, as ministers crack down on socialising.

Similarly, adults will be allowed to meet another person from a different household but only to exercise, not simply to solely socialise.

As in the March lockdown, government sources made clear the police would have the powers to implement the new rules with fines.

No date has been set to review the tough new measures, which are expected to remain in place until the February mid-term break.

Ministers hope the new restrictions will give the NHS time to vaccinate millions against Covid-19 before the disease overwhelms the health service.

It is understood there will be no exemption from the rules for those who have recently received a vaccine.

Making the announcement, Mr Johnson said that in England the number of Covid patients in hospitals had increased by nearly a third in the last week alone, to almost 27,000.

"It's clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out,” he said.

"In England we must therefore go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to contain this variant."