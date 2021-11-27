Boris Johnson announces mandatory mask wearing and restrictions on travellers amid Omicron variant

(Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has announced the reintroduction of masks in indoor spaces and some travel restrictions amid the arrival of the Omicron variant in the UK.

The PM said anyone arriving in the UK will be asked to take a PCR test for Covid-19 on the second day and they must self-isolate until they provide a negative result.

He also confirmed the reintroduction of face masks on public transport and shops, although they will not be required in hospitality venues.

Anyone in the UK who tests positive with a suspected case of the Omicron variant will also need to self-isolate for ten days, regardless of their vaccination status.

Mr Johnson said the Government needed to take “targeted and proportionate measures” to curb the spread of the variant which scientists believe could be more transmissible and vaccine resistant. He stressed the new measures would be “temporary and precautionary” and would be reviewed in three weeks.

The new B.1.1.529 variant, first detected in Botswana, has sparked alarm among scientists due to its high number of mutations. Senior scientists have said it is the worst strain they have seen so far during the pandemic.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said: “We need to slow down the spread of this variant in our country and buy time for our scientists to find out what we’re dealing with.

“We don’t yet exactly know how effective our vaccines will be against Omicron but we have good reasons for believing they will provide at least some measure of protection.”

However, he reassured Britons that the Christmas period would be “considerably better” than last year, when swathes of country were plunged into lockdown amid the spread of the Alpha variant.

Professor Chris Whitty said there was a “reasonable chance” that there will be “some degree of vaccine escape” with this variant - but stressed more data would be needed for scientists to draw conclusions.

It comes after the first two cases of the variant were discovered in the UK on Saturday afternoon. Britain is now the second country in Europe, after Belgium, to report the presence of the strain.

Essex County Council said the cases, which are linked, are in Brentwood and Nottingham and those who tested positive are self-isolating and contact tracing is being carried out.

In a bid to contain the spread of the variant, ministers announced that Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will be added to the red list from Sunday.

