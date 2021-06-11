Boris Johnson to announce 21 June lockdown exit will be delayed, reports say

Boris Johnson has reportedly resigned himself to the need to delay easing restrictions in England (Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson is to announce a delay of up to four weeks to the end of England’s lockdown restrictions, according to multiple reports.

The prime minister is expected to announce his final decision on Monday as to whether measures to contain the coronavirus should be eased on 21 June as planned.

Asked about the various reports which suggested a delay of two to four weeks was likely, a Downing Street spokesperson did not offer a denial but referred to the prime minister’s most recent comments on the subject.

Mr Johnson said on Wednesday that it was still too early to say whether the lockdown easing should go ahead, saying: “On Monday... we’ll have a look at where we are. I think what everybody can see very clearly is that cases are going up, and in some cases hospitalisations are going up.

“What we need to assess is the extent to which the vaccine rollout, which has been phenomenal, has built up protection in the population in order for us to go ahead to the next stage. And so that’s what we’ll be looking at.”

The Telegraph was strongest on Friday night in its assertion that a delay is coming, reporting that Mr Johnson has resigned himself to a four-week extension of restrictions and will tell the country on Monday that it is now too risky to go ahead as planned.

The paper cited a senior Whitehall source as saying that a delay would “give protection to many, many millions of people who haven't had their second [vaccine] doses yet but may be vulnerable” to Covid-19, adding: “The prime minister always said the reopening should be ‘cautious but irreversible’. We don’t want to do anything that risks going backwards.”

The Guardian and Sky News also reported that a delay of two to four weeks was likely, with the latter describing “widespread pessimism across government” over the 21 June date.

