Boris Johnson by Andrew Gimson review – a fawning defence

I once wrote a book about Boris Johnson and promptly decided I would rather pull out my teeth than do it again. As a result, I must confess to a certain admiration for an author who, in his fourth volume about the recently departed prime minister, still finds himself thrilled by that man’s ability to “shock and enrage the Establishment”.

While the rest of us obsess about impending economic collapse, Gimson exults in the perceived triumphs of an Old Etonian charlatan over pitiful ranks of “moralists”, the “virtuous” (they get a particular kicking here), the “serious-minded” and the so-called “priggish middle classes”. Actually, this is where I get confused, since Gimson himself seems pretty moral, serious, even virtuous – and is, as far as I can tell, middle class.

His latest (but not necessarily final) tome is almost as elegantly written as its predecessors, even if his hero’s forced resignation must have messed with the publishing schedule. If Johnson had been a historical figure, a cavalier whose antics did no harm to the people around him, I would have enjoyed reading this homage almost as much as Gimson seems to have enjoyed writing it.

But with Johnson’s most significant achievement the addition of “cakeism” to the political lexicon – while leaving every other aspect of the public realm degraded or in full-on crisis – your reviewer required an iron self-discipline to get through 424 pages of sympathy and regard. Even by page seven it was a challenge, with its reference to Johnson as “a statesman of astonishing political gifts … impelled by a deep love of his country and a determination to serve it to the uttermost of his powers”. Shortly afterwards, Gimson declares that “it would be wrong to doubt Johnson’s sincerity” because “one hears it in his voice”. He reconnects with reality, at least, with the observation that while many of his opponents eventually recognised Johnson’s flaws, they struggled to hold them against him.

In the end, of course, Johnson was frequently, widely and accurately branded a liar and it did for him. But even here Gimson feels the need to jump to his defence over five long pages, batting away the mountainous evidence of deceit as an oversimplification. Johnson has the “eye of a caricaturist, who tells the truth by exaggerating it”. That’s all very well, but he was prime minister at a time of grave national peril, not a standup comic.

An interesting explanation for Johnson’s popularity with the Conservative party’s grassroots – those 170,000 mostly elderly people who nowadays elect our leaders – is that Johnson brought them “freedom from the reign of virtue”. They were “grateful” for the “frivolous” and the “fantastical” or, as Gimson once ventured to me on the radio, they “wanted to be lied to”. In this strange world, virtue and the virtuous lurk as constant enemies, and any notion of public life as a bastion of morality is dismissed as dull and “goody-goody”, or even sadistic. Where once swivel-eyed schoolmasters beat their pupils to feel virtuous, Gimson recalls, perhaps from his own experience, now “such punitive urges” can be indulged by denouncing Johnson.

Gimson knows his audience well – he cites as one of his closest friends and supporters the former Daily Telegraph editor Charles Moore, ennobled by Johnson and also a fervently admiring writer. He admits from the start that it would be a “vain endeavour” to seek new recruits to Johnson’s fan club – and that one of his own children described his subject as a “vile, disgusting human being”. Johnson may well be planning a comeback, but Gimson should move on from his long-time hero and direct his undoubted talents as a biographer towards a different, more worthy figure.

• Sonia Purnell is the author of Just Boris: A Tale of Blond Ambition. Boris Johnson: The Rise and Fall of a Troublemaker at Number 10 is published by Aurum.




