Boris Johnson allies push for rule change to allow ousted leaders to run again

When Boris Johnson resigned last summer, loyal supporters started a Bring Back Boris petition to have his name added to the leadership ballot - Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Allies of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are spearheading a grassroots campaign to change Conservative Party rules so a resigning leader can be voted back in by members.

The proposal is part of a package of reforms being worked on by the Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) as part of its campaign for members to “take back control” of the party.

However, it is likely to increase tensions between the new pressure group and the parliamentary party, with Tory MPs attacking the idea as “absurd” and “preposterous”.

Currently, the Conservative Party constitution states that “a leader resigning from the leadership of the party is not eligible for re-nomination in the consequent leadership election”.

When Mr Johnson resigned last summer, loyal supporters, including billionaire Tory donor Lord Cruddas started a “Bring Back Boris” petition to have his name added to the ballot.

Supporters of deposed leader Liz Truss are flocking to the ranks of the Conservative Democratic Organisation - Heathcliff O'Malley

Those behind the campaign later set up the CDO with a wider mission to overhaul the internal workings of the party to give the membership greater control.

One of the reforms being considered is to allow a resigning leader to automatically add their name to the subsequent leadership ballot, so long as they had previously been elected by members.

In a further headache for Rishi Sunak, The Telegraph can disclose that supporters of Liz Truss are also flocking to the CDO.

Andrew Kennedy, who worked as national field director in the Truss leadership campaign, has been appointed to the same role in CDO.

Mr Kennedy told The Telegraph: “The reason I joined is because I think my wing of the Conservative Party are fed up having our election victories taken from us.

“The members elected Boris, the members elected Liz, and they were removed from office under pressure by those who didn’t support them, and that isn’t democratic.”

He added: “The members aren’t the problem, the MPs are.”

However, the change is likely to be resisted by Tory MPs. A member of the Government told The Telegraph that the idea was “utter b------s” and “preposterous”.

“If you are in a position where you’ve lost the confidence of the parliamentary party, whether you like it or not, you cannot continue to govern,” they said.

Tory chair Nadhim Zahawi (pictured) held a meeting with Lord Cruddas and others involved in the Bring Back Boris petition in November - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock

In a further swipe, they claimed that the CDO was a front organisation for those who wanted Mr Johnson to be leader again – something the group vigorously denies.

“If they want to run their own little cult, that’s up to them,” the MP said. “A whole organisation set up to deify one individual is quite an interesting democratic organisation, isn’t it?”

A second MP said that the existing rule was put in place to stop a repeat of 1995, when John Major resigned to fight a leadership election that he hoped would silence his critics.

The senior Tory added: “If a leader were to lose a confidence vote, it would also be absurd to stand for re-election given that he or she would presumably lose another confidence vote.

Petitioning the party chair

When the CDO has agreed its reforms, the group will likely try to push them through using an existing clause in the constitution that allows changes to be considered if 10,000 members sign a petition to the party chair.

The Telegraph can reveal that Tory chair Nadhim Zahawi held a meeting with Lord Cruddas and others involved in the Bring Back Boris petition in November, in which he acknowledged that they had made the 10,000 threshold. However, he said that it was considered invalid because it would have involved a retrospective change to party rules.

A CDO source said: “We could get 10,000 signatures again, not a problem.”

A source close to Mr Zahawi said: “The chairman has had a number of positive discussions with members’ organisations regarding how CCHQ can work more closely with them. He is always keen to hear from them and enhance engagement with members.”