Boris Johnson admits there are inconsistencies in government advice

Boris Johnson has admitted there are "inconsistencies" in government rules. (PA Images)

Boris Johnson has admitted there are “inconsistencies” in his government’s coronavirus instructions.

England’s anti-COVID restrictions have been eased in recent weeks, with pubs, restaurants and hairdressers all due to reopen to customers from Saturday.

However, other businesses, like nail bars, will have to remain shut.

LBC’s Nick Ferrari today pressed Johnson on why some businesses would remain closed and why it was possible to play tennis but not cricket in England.

Johnson said “you can find all sorts of inconsistencies” in the government’s rules.

“There are reasons... these debates have gone round and round,” he said, adding that cricket had a higher risk because of tea breaks and changing rooms.

Boris Johnson says "you can find all sorts of inconsistencies" in the Covid-19 guidance but there are "various other considerations" when asked why you can play tennis but you can't play cricket.#BorisOnLBC | Watch Live: https://t.co/wTagOJbxR2 pic.twitter.com/paxdWLSnTh — LBC (@LBC) July 3, 2020

“Really what I think people understand is this is a battle against a pandemic which we have fought so far with the use of social distancing measures,” he said.

“And we’re very largely winning.”

He said test and trace efforts and therapeutics to treat COVID-19 would allow the UK to return to the “status quo ante”.

The prime minister also refused to condemn his father, who was accused of breaching government guidance to avoid non-essential travel.

Stanley Johnson travelled by Bulgaria to visit his Greek villa and shared pictures on his Instagram account of himself flying to Athens.

He insisted to the Daily Mail that he was on “essential business” trying to “COVID-proof” his property ahead of the upcoming letting season.

Labour turned their sights on Johnson senior, with shadow mental health minister Rosena Allin-Khan tweeting that “those closest to the prime minister have different rules”.

Stanley Johnson (left) has been criticised for travelling to Greece. (PA Images)

“I think you really ought to raise that with him. I am not going to get into details of family conversations,” the PM said on LBC.

“I think the overwhelming majority of the British people have understood what needs to be done and have been very prudent, and that is the right thing to do.”

