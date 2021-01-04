Boris Johnson to address nation on Covid crisis as MPs recalled to parliament

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits Chase Farm Hospital in north London (PA)

Boris Johnson is to make a televised statement at 8pm on the coronavirus situation, after recalling the House of Commons to debate the crisis on Wednesday.

The address to the nation comes as the prime minister faces growing pressure for a third national lockdown amid soaring rates of infections, hospitalisations and deaths driven by the virulent new variant of the disease.

Nicola Sturgeon today announced a lockdown for all of mainland Scotland until at least the end of January, including the closure of all schools.

And Mr Johnson said there was “no question” that tougher measures would be needed, though during a visit to a north London hospital to mark the first injections of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine he appeared to suggest that any tightening of controls remained some time away.

A 10 Downing Street spokesman said: “The spread of the new variant of Covid-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country.

“The prime minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives. He will set those out this evening.”

Mr Johnson has come under attack for not responding more swiftly to the surge in infections over the past weeks, with Keir Starmer demanding an immediate national lockdown and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey saying that the PM’s “dither and delay” was costing lives.

Announcing the Scottish lockdown, which comes into effect tomorrow, Ms Sturgeon made a point of stressing the fact that she was acting quickly to prevent the crisis in southeast England being repeated north of the border.

“Our overriding duty now is to act quickly to save lives and protect the NHS,” she said. “Delay or prevarication in the face of this virus almost always makes things worse, not better, even if it stems from an understandable desire to wait for more data.”

Health secretary Matt Hancock this morning admitted that the regionalised tier system introduced by the PM was “no longer strong enough” to deal with the new variant of Covid.

But during his visit to Chase Farm Hospital, the PM indicated that he wanted to see more data on the impact of the tough tier 4 restrictions introduced on 21 December before deciding on the next step.

He said it remained “a bit unclear” how well tier 4 was working, and added that any new measures would be announced only “in due course”.

The House of Commons was initially due to return from recess on Tuesday this week, but Mr Johnson extended its parliamentary break until the following Monday after the 30 December recall to approve his EU trade deal.

It will now sit for a single day on Wednesday to hear a statement from the prime minister on the Covid-19 situation and debate and vote on “related public health regulations”.

In a message to MPs, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle urged as many as possible to take part by video link in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The Northern Ireland Executive was also meeting in Belfast this evening amid expectations of further tightening of restrictions.

Sir Ed Davey said: “Boris Johnson has completely lost control of the Covid-19 crisis. This government has abdicated its key responsibility, which is to make the tough decisions for the future good of the country.

"Over and over again, Boris Johnson has ducked the hard choices. His dither and delay continues to cost lives and livelihoods.

“Now is the time to show leadership and get ahead of the spread of this awful disease by announcing a new national lockdown in England coupled with a clear plan for schools and exams; comprehensive support for small businesses and the self-employed who have been left out of the furlough scheme; additional support for communities and a recall of Parliament to properly hold the government to account.”

