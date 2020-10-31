Boris Johnson Announces 80% Furlough Scheme With Second Lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo: PA)

Boris Johnson has said the furlough scheme, with 80% of lost wages paid, will be extended during the new month-long national lockdown for England.

The prime minister confirmed at a snap Downing Street press conference on Saturday that the second lockdown will begin on Thursday and last until December 2.

All pubs, restaurants, hospitality venues, non-essential retail and leisure facilities will close during that time, though manufacturing and construction can continue, and schools, colleges, universities and essential shops will stay open.

The government has confirmed that the emergency wages scheme will continue, with the cut-off set at 80%.

This is a higher percentage than the 67% chancellor Rishi Sunak set out for areas subject to tier 3 restrictions.

Johnson will speak to MPs on Monday and there will be a vote in parliament on the new measures on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.