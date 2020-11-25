Trump adviser who was with Giuliani at press conference tests positive for coronavirus

(Independent)

Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to Donald Trump who had recently joined Rudy Giuliani at a press conference, announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” he announced on Wednesday. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing.”

The president and Mr Giuliani are expected to travel to Pennsylvania on Wednesday as Republican lawmakers in the state hold a hearing on “voter fraud” following the president’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

