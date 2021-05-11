Boris Johnson Signals Public Inquiry Into Covid Pandemic In Next Year

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: Dan Kitwood via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has signalled that a public inquiry into how his government’s handled the Covid will get underway within a year.

Speaking to MPs, the prime minister committed to an inquiry “within this session” of parliament.

There is no fixed length for a parliamentary session, although they typically last for around a year.

“I can certainly say that we will do that within this session,” Johnson told the Commons.

“I have made that clear before… I do believe it’s essential we have a full, proper public inquiry into the Covid pandemic.”

The news follows repeated calls from Covid bereaved families for the government to commit to an independent investigation of ministers’ failings on PPE procurement, lockdowns and pandemic preparedness.

Johnson was responding in the Commons to a question from Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, who urged him to set up the inquiry “on behalf of bereaved families across the country”.

